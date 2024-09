‘We are proud of both of you’- Kharge Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress party. Mallikarjun Kharge said, ‘Chak de India, Chak de Haryana! We are proud of our talented champions Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have made India’s name shine in the world.’

Vinesh Resigns from Indian Railway Job After returning from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat met former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda. Former CM Hooda said that anyone who wants to join the party is welcome in Congress.