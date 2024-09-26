Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

What will be the cost? The objective of the Samudrayaan mission is to send humans to the deep sea in a submarine to mine rare minerals. The project cost is around Rs 4100 crore. It will explore resources such as gas hydrates, polymetallic manganese nodules, hydrothermal sulfides, and cobalt crusts at depths of 1000 to 5500 meters in the ocean. The submarine will also be capable of monitoring ocean changes related to climate change.

What is a wet test? During the wet test, the submarine will be lowered into the sea at a depth of around 15 meters at the Chennai port. All the functions that will be performed during the mission will be tested. The submarine’s ability to withstand pressure, speed, life support systems, and underwater communication capabilities will be assessed. Based on the test results, improvements will be made to the submarine. The mission is expected to be completed by 2026.

Name inspired by Lord Vishnu’s incarnation The Samudrayaan mission is completely indigenous. The Matsya-6000 submarine built under it uses titanium alloy. Its name is inspired by Lord Vishnu’s Matsya avatar. The submarine can withstand 600 times the pressure at a depth of 6000 meters below sea level. Its diameter is 2.1 meters. It can send three people to the deep sea for 12 hours. It has an emergency endurance of 96 hours. After the US, Russia, Japan, France, and China, India will have this technology.