Sanchar Saathi App to Curb Fraudulent Calls

Identifying Fraudulent Numbers Launching the Sanchar Saathi mobile app, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the app will help people identify mobile numbers issued in their name. Scindia also launched two other initiatives of the Department of Telecommunications: the National Broadband Mission 2.0 (NBM) and ‘intra-circle roaming’ on 4G mobile sites funded by the ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi’.
Number of Broadband Subscribers in India Increases to 94 Crore Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the number of broadband subscribers in the country has increased to 94 crore. Over 53 crore people are also connected to electronic banking. Considering this vast network, NBM-2 has been launched. He said that by 2030, optical fibre services will be extended to 2.70 villages to expand facilities in rural areas. Similarly, people will also benefit from the intra-circle roaming facility.
Features of Sanchar Saathi Through this app, mobile users can find out if fraudulent connections have been obtained in their name and can also block them. Additionally, users’ phones can be tracked. This allows you to report any kind of scam or fraud. The website version of Sanchar Saathi was launched by the Department of Telecommunications in 2023 and proved quite effective against fraudulent phone calls.