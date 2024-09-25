scriptSanjay Singh accuses BJP of serious allegations, says- ‘This is an open act of hooliganism’ | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of serious allegations, says- ‘This is an open act of hooliganism’

Sanjay Singh has accused the BJP of kidnapping a councilor. Sanjay Singh has cited a video as evidence of the allegation that a BJP leader kidnapped Councilor Ramchandra.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:25 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

In Delhi, five councilors of the Aam Aadmi Party had recently joined the BJP. However, one of the councilors took a U-turn four days later and rejoined the Aam Aadmi Party. Now, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has accused the BJP of kidnapping a councilor. Sanjay Singh has cited a video as evidence of the allegation that a BJP leader kidnapped Councilor Ramchandra. It is worth noting that AAP leader Sanjay Singh shared a video on social media, accusing the BJP of the kidnapping.

The video was shared on Twitter

Sanjay Singh shared a video on Twitter, accusing the BJP of the kidnapping. Sanjay Singh wrote in his post that in the capital city, the BJP is openly committing hooliganism by kidnapping Councilor Ramchandra and threatening to defame him by using ED and CBI. Listen to his son Akash. What is happening in Delhi?

Ramchandra had rejoined AAP

It is worth noting that five councilors of the Aam Aadmi Party had joined the BJP. However, one of them, Councilor Ramchandra, rejoined the AAP four days later. After rejoining the AAP, Ramchandra said that joining the BJP was the biggest mistake of his life and now he will stay with the AAP for life.

News / National News / Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of serious allegations, says- ‘This is an open act of hooliganism’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

Asia

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

1 week ago

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

2 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

11 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

45 minutes ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

6 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

23 hours ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

National News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

in 5 hours

RSS supports caste census

National News

RSS supports caste census

in 5 hours

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

National News

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

in 5 hours

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

National News

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.