Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of serious allegations, says- ‘This is an open act of hooliganism’

The video was shared on Twitter Sanjay Singh shared a video on Twitter, accusing the BJP of the kidnapping. Sanjay Singh wrote in his post that in the capital city, the BJP is openly committing hooliganism by kidnapping Councilor Ramchandra and threatening to defame him by using ED and CBI. Listen to his son Akash. What is happening in Delhi?

Ramchandra had rejoined AAP It is worth noting that five councilors of the Aam Aadmi Party had joined the BJP. However, one of them, Councilor Ramchandra, rejoined the AAP four days later. After rejoining the AAP, Ramchandra said that joining the BJP was the biggest mistake of his life and now he will stay with the AAP for life.