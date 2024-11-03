scriptSat Sharma appointed as the BJP president of Jammu and Kashmir | Latest News | Patrika News
Sat Sharma appointed as the BJP president of Jammu and Kashmir

BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Sat Sharma as the Jammu Kashmir BJP president. Ravinder Raina has been appointed as a national executive member of the party.

JammuNov 03, 2024 / 12:40 pm

Patrika Desk

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Sat Sharma as the party’s president in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a party notice, Ravinder Raina has been appointed as a national executive member of the party. Sat Sharma was appointed as the BJP’s working president in Jammu Kashmir on September 9 this year.
Sat Sharma, who was a minister in the previous BJP-PDP government, had won the Jammu West assembly constituency in the 2014 elections and had the housing and urban development department. Ravinder Raina, who has been appointed to the BJP’s national executive, had contested the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in October and lost in the Nowshera constituency. Raina had lost to Surinder Choudhary of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). The BJP received 25.64% of the votes, followed by the National Conference with 23.43%, and the Congress with 11.97%. This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 and the division of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

Did Ravinder Raina get punished for his defeat?

Ravinder Raina was the BJP’s state president during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Under his leadership, the party contested the elections, but Raina himself could not save his seat and lost by a margin of 7,819 votes. There was speculation that he had resigned from the post of state president after his defeat, but there was no official confirmation. However, the BJP announced its new president on Sunday.

