SC Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Plea in Cash Case

In March 2025, a fire broke out in the storeroom of the government residence of Justice Yashwant Verma, who was then a judge at the Delhi High Court. Reports emerged of burnt cash being recovered after the fire was extinguished. Subsequently, the Supreme Court constituted a three-judge in-house inquiry committee headed by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu. The committee, in its confidential report, found Justice Verma guilty of "secret or active control" over the cash, although there was no direct evidence.