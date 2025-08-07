SC Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Plea in Cash Case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, 7 August 2025, dismissed a petition filed by Justice Yashwant Verma, a judge of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Verma had challenged the in-house inquiry committee's report and the impeachment recommendation by former Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna regarding the alleged recovery of a large amount of burnt cash during an arson incident at his Delhi government residence on 14-15 March 2025.
The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih, dismissed the petition, stating that Justice Verma's conduct did not inspire confidence. The court also observed that transparency was maintained in the inquiry process and that the letter written by the former Chief Justice to the President and Prime Minister was not unconstitutional.
In March 2025, a fire broke out in the storeroom of the government residence of Justice Yashwant Verma, who was then a judge at the Delhi High Court. Reports emerged of burnt cash being recovered after the fire was extinguished. Subsequently, the Supreme Court constituted a three-judge in-house inquiry committee headed by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu. The committee, in its confidential report, found Justice Verma guilty of "secret or active control" over the cash, although there was no direct evidence.
Based on the inquiry committee's report, then Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna recommended on 8 May 2025 that impeachment proceedings be initiated against Justice Verma by Parliament. Justice Verma challenged this recommendation and the validity of the inquiry process in the Supreme Court, but the court did not accept any of his arguments.
During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned Justice Verma's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, as to why he appeared before the committee if he considered the inquiry process flawed. The court also stated that the inquiry process was entirely in accordance with the rules and that Justice Verma's conduct was not found to be in line with judicial decorum.
Earlier in March 2025, a petition filed by advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara seeking directions to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Justice Verma was dismissed by the Supreme Court. The court then stated that the in-house inquiry was underway and that the demand for an FIR at that time was premature.
This case raises questions about the transparency and accountability of the judiciary once again. The Supreme Court clarified that the judicial process has been followed and that further action in this matter will depend on Parliament or the relevant authorities.