scriptSC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

The Apex Court directed that no demolition should be carried out without a prior 15-day notice to the property owner.

New DelhiNov 13, 2024 / 01:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Supreme Court
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday laid down stringent guidelines to curb “bulldozer justice” and stated that the executive cannot declare a person guilty, nor can it become a judge and decide to demolish the property of an accused person.
The Apex Court directed that no demolition should be carried out without a prior 15-day notice to the property owner. The Court stated that the notice should be served on the owner by registered post and also fixed on the outer portion of the structure. The notice must include the nature of the unauthorized construction, details of the specific violation, and the grounds for demolition. The demolition must be videographed, and any violation of these guidelines will invite contempt.
The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan.

The Supreme Court held that the state and its officials cannot take arbitrary and excessive measures, stating that the executive cannot declare a person guilty or decide to demolish the property of an accused.
Pronouncing the verdict on “bulldozer actions” by state governments to demolish properties of persons accused of crimes, the top court underlined that it had considered the rights guaranteed under the Constitution, which protect individuals from arbitrary state action.
The Court explained that the rule of law provides a framework ensuring individuals know their property will not be taken away arbitrarily.

The Supreme Court also dealt with the separation of powers and how the executive and judicial wings operate in their respective spheres. It emphasised that adjudicatory functions are entrusted to the judiciary, and the executive cannot replace the judiciary in performing this core function.
The Court stated that if the executive demolishes a person’s house arbitrarily merely because they are accused, it violates the principle of separation of powers. Public officials who take the law into their own hands and act in such a high-handed manner must be held accountable.
The top court was addressing various pleas related to demolition drives conducted by certain states.

(ANI)

News / National News / SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

National News

SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

in 13 minutes

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

Bollywood

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

in 2 hours

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

Bhojpuri

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

in 4 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

in 2 hours

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

13 hours ago

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

राष्ट्रीय

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

18 hours ago

Jharkhand: पहले चरण के लिए कल 43 सीटों पर मतदान, छह मंत्री, चार पूर्व सीएम के परिजनों का भविष्य दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand: पहले चरण के लिए कल 43 सीटों पर मतदान, छह मंत्री, चार पूर्व सीएम के परिजनों का भविष्य दांव पर

22 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

मुंबई

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

in 16 minutes

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

मुंबई

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

in 16 minutes

Maharashtra Elections: ‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: ‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

in 5 hours

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

मुंबई

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

11 hours ago

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

राष्ट्रीय

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

14 hours ago

Latest National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

in 13 minutes

A youth committed suicide by jumping from Mayur Vihar metro station in Delhi, chaos in the family

National News

A youth committed suicide by jumping from Mayur Vihar metro station in Delhi, chaos in the family

15 hours ago

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

National News

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

15 hours ago

Vistara’s last flight gets an emotional farewell from ground staff

National News

Vistara’s last flight gets an emotional farewell from ground staff

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.