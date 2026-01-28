Scary Video: Avalanche hits Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir, caught on CCTV

A severe snowstorm hits Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: X/umashankarsingh)
A severe snowstorm hit Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir late on Tuesday night. Following heavy snowfall and an avalanche, the entire area was covered in a sheet of snow.
Initial reports indicate that the avalanche occurred near the Intermountain Sonamarg. Its impact was also felt in the surrounding areas. However, there have been no reports of casualties so far.
It is worth noting that Sonamarg has been experiencing heavy snowfall for the past day. It is believed that this led to the avalanche. A video of the severe avalanche has also surfaced, captured on CCTV footage. The video is being widely shared on social media.
Meanwhile, MLA Kangan, Mian Mehar Ali, and the police have also confirmed information about the avalanche in the area. According to the police, the avalanche occurred in the truck yard near the toll post. There were some guest houses there which were empty. They also stated that the situation is being assessed.
The Meteorological Department had issued a warning regarding a severe avalanche in Sonamarg a day earlier. This is why people in the area were already alert, which prevented any loss of life or property.
Heavy snowfall has been occurring in the upper regions of Jammu and Kashmir for the past few days. Attracted by this, people have arrived for winter holidays. Due to the heavy snowfall, thousands of tourists are stranded in hotels, on roads, and in buses and cars.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Tuesday due to fresh snowfall in Kashmir. All flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled.
Meanwhile, officials reported that the main National Highway 44 has been closed due to snow accumulation near the Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund and Banihal.
In addition, train services have also been affected. Several trains have been cancelled on various routes. The Railway Department has issued a notification in this regard.
However, officials stated that some trains are being operated after the tracks are cleared. Services between Srinagar and Katra are running on schedule.
