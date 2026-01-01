School Holiday: Punjab Schools Closed Until January 7 Due to Winter Vacation

School Holiday (Image: Patrika)
School Holiday: Punjab is experiencing severe cold. In view of this, the state government has ordered all schools to remain closed until January 7. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of students and school staff. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared this information by posting on social media. He said in his post that this decision has been taken as per the instructions of CM Bhagwant Mann.
As per the government order, this directive will apply equally to all types of schools in Punjab. This includes government, government-aided, recognised, and private schools. This order will remain applicable in both urban and rural areas.
Furthermore, all schools affiliated with various education boards will also have to follow the same holiday schedule. School management has been asked to strictly adhere to the government's directives.
According to the official statement, all schools in Punjab will remain closed until January 7 and will reopen on January 8 as per their regular timetable. Parents have been appealed not to send their children to school before the stipulated date. If any further changes are made in view of the weather conditions, the government will provide information about it.
The government has advised parents to keep children indoors during the morning and late evening hours and to ensure they wear adequate warm clothing.
The Education Department has clarified that the severe cold and dense fog prevalent in many parts of the state can adversely affect children's health. Additionally, reduced visibility on roads due to fog also increases the risk of accidents. For these reasons, the decision to extend school holidays has been taken to ensure the safety of students.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending