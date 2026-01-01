1 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

School Holiday: Punjab Schools Closed Until January 7 Due to Winter Vacation

Punjab School Winter Vacation: All schools in Punjab will remain closed until January 7 and will reopen on January 8 according to their regular timetables. Parents have been appealed to not send their children to school before the stipulated date.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Chandigarh Punjab

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

School Holiday,Punjab schools,punjab school winter vacation,winter vacation,

School Holiday (Image: Patrika)

School Holiday: Punjab is experiencing severe cold. In view of this, the state government has ordered all schools to remain closed until January 7. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of students and school staff. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared this information by posting on social media. He said in his post that this decision has been taken as per the instructions of CM Bhagwant Mann.

Order Applicable to All Educational Institutions

As per the government order, this directive will apply equally to all types of schools in Punjab. This includes government, government-aided, recognised, and private schools. This order will remain applicable in both urban and rural areas.

Furthermore, all schools affiliated with various education boards will also have to follow the same holiday schedule. School management has been asked to strictly adhere to the government's directives.

Schools to Reopen as Usual from January 8

According to the official statement, all schools in Punjab will remain closed until January 7 and will reopen on January 8 as per their regular timetable. Parents have been appealed not to send their children to school before the stipulated date. If any further changes are made in view of the weather conditions, the government will provide information about it.

The government has advised parents to keep children indoors during the morning and late evening hours and to ensure they wear adequate warm clothing.

Reason Behind Extending Holidays

The Education Department has clarified that the severe cold and dense fog prevalent in many parts of the state can adversely affect children's health. Additionally, reduced visibility on roads due to fog also increases the risk of accidents. For these reasons, the decision to extend school holidays has been taken to ensure the safety of students.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 05:56 pm

English News / National News / School Holiday: Punjab Schools Closed Until January 7 Due to Winter Vacation

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.