Schoolgirl's Face Slashed in Delhi Revenge Attack

Schoolyard disputes are common, usually resolving themselves quickly. However, a shocking incident in Delhi has come to light, where a minor school fight escalated into a brutal attack. Four schoolgirls not only assaulted a classmate but also slashed her face with a blade. The incident occurred in the Rohini area of the city. According to the police, an old dispute between two schoolgirls triggered the attack. The accused girl, seeking revenge, teamed up with three friends to assault the victim.
The incident, which took place on Tuesday, involved four girls aged between 14 and 16. Two are sisters, and the other two are their friends. One of the sisters attended the same school as the victim and had a prior argument with her, leading to the attack. The four girls first slapped the victim; then, one of them slashed her face and back with a blade.
Police investigations reveal that the sister of the girl involved in the initial dispute, along with the two other friends, attended a different school. Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim had a fight with one of the sisters on September 4th. Seeking revenge, the sisters plotted with their friends and attacked the victim. They severely beat her before slashing her face and back with a blade, causing significant injuries. The police have registered a case against the accused students and launched an investigation.