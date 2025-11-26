Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Schools Closed on 26 November: Heavy Rain Alert in Some Areas, Vacations in Others; Schools to Remain Shut in These States Today

Today, November 26, local winter holidays have begun in many states. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, and Puducherry are in a bad state due to heavy rains caused by a cyclone, due to which schools and colleges will also remain closed in these areas.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 26, 2025

School closed on 26 November (File Photo)

Schools in several states, including Punjab, Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, were closed on November 25th for Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day. There is important information for parents and students for November 26th. Schools will remain closed in some states today for specific reasons. In this context, the biggest question is, what is November 26th?

While November 26th is not a national festival or public holiday, Constitution Day is widely celebrated across the country on this day. It is not a public holiday. Many educational events are observed on this day.

Today, November 26th, marks the beginning of local winter vacations in many places. Meanwhile, some states are facing severe conditions due to heavy rainfall, leading to school closures.

Schools to remain closed in these states

Most schools in the Kashmir Division of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed today. The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has commenced its phased winter vacation schedule. Pre-primary (Balvatika) classes will begin their holidays from today.

Almost all schools in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu may also remain closed today. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in districts such as Chennai, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai.

If severe flooding occurs due to the rain or if transportation is disrupted, District Collectors may announce school closures. However, there is no update currently.

Schools to reopen in these states today

Schools in Punjab and Chandigarh, which were closed on November 25th for Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, will reopen today. There are no holidays in Punjab and Chandigarh on November 26th.

All schools in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh will also reopen today. Schools were closed on November 25th. Normal classes will resume now. Special programmes are likely to be organised in schools on November 26th, Constitution Day.

There are no holidays today in Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Schools in these states will operate as usual. Furthermore, there are no festivals in South India today. Therefore, classes are expected to proceed as normal in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu today due to the influence of Cyclone 'Senyar'. According to the Meteorological Department, extreme rainfall may occur in Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has also been forecast for southern coastal districts such as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Kanyakumari. A red alert has been issued for the Delta regions, where rainfall exceeding 24.4 cm is possible. Winds of 40-60 km/h may blow today. In light of this, people in the vicinity have been advised to remain vigilant.

