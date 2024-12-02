School Holiday: Schools, Colleges, and Anganwadis close for holiday, administration issues order

Heavy Rainfall Closes Schools and Colleges Due to continuous rainfall in Mysore, people are facing a lot of difficulties. There is heavy traffic on the roads due to waterlogging. After heavy rainfall, all schools and colleges in Mandya, Kolar, Chamarajanagar, and Chikkaballapur districts of Karnataka have been declared closed on Monday.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Mandya district is experiencing continuous rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall on December 2, and in view of this, all schools and pre-university colleges have been declared closed to ensure the safety of children and students. However, Mandya DC Dr. Kumar said that classes will be held as usual on Saturday. The rainfall is due to Cyclone Fenge, and it will continue further.