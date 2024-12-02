School Holiday: Schools, Colleges, and Anganwadis close for holiday, administration issues order

scriptSchool Holiday: Schools, Colleges, and Anganwadis close for holiday, administration issues order | Latest News | Patrika News
Schools Holiday: Karnataka has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past few days.

Dec 02, 2024

Patrika Desk

Schools Holiday: Karnataka has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past few days. Due to continuous rainfall in Mysore district since Sunday, all Anganwadis, schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on Monday. Mysore District Commissioner J Lakshmikanth Reddy has taken precautionary measures and issued an order to keep Anganwadis, schools and pre-university colleges closed on Monday. The district has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past 24 hours. In such a situation, the Mysore district administration has taken precautionary measures.

Heavy Rainfall Closes Schools and Colleges

Due to continuous rainfall in Mysore, people are facing a lot of difficulties. There is heavy traffic on the roads due to waterlogging. After heavy rainfall, all schools and colleges in Mandya, Kolar, Chamarajanagar, and Chikkaballapur districts of Karnataka have been declared closed on Monday.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert

Mandya district is experiencing continuous rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall on December 2, and in view of this, all schools and pre-university colleges have been declared closed to ensure the safety of children and students. However, Mandya DC Dr. Kumar said that classes will be held as usual on Saturday. The rainfall is due to Cyclone Fenge, and it will continue further.

