National News

Schools to Remain Closed from December 25-31 in Several States, Children Get Extended Winter Break

Schools in many states across the country will remain closed from December 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. Children are set to have a blast with the long winter vacation.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

School Holidays

School Holidays (Image: Patrika)

The impact of cold weather is increasing in the country. Many states are experiencing cold waves, while some states are also witnessing rain and snowfall. In the meantime, the time for Winter Vacation is approaching. Children eagerly await their winter holidays to get a respite from going to school in the cold. Amidst this, many states have now announced holidays in schools on December 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Holidays in These States

Holidays have been announced in schools across many states of the country from December 25 to December 31. In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed from December 20 to December 31. In Punjab, schools will be closed from December 22 this year to January 10 next year. In Madhya Pradesh, schools will have holidays from December 23 to December 31. In Odisha, schools will remain closed from December 23 to December 31. In Rajasthan, schools will be closed from December 25 this year to January 5 next year. In Delhi, schools will be on holiday in many places from December 23 to January 1 next year. In Himachal Pradesh, schools will be closed in many places from December 24 to December 31. In Jammu and Kashmir, pre-primary schools will have holidays from November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026. For children from Class 1 to 8, holidays will be from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026. For children from Class 9 to 12, holidays will be from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026. In South India, schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and some other states will have holidays in many places from December 24 to January 5 next year. Additionally, in Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and many other states, schools will be closed from December 25 to December 31.

Children Rejoice

The holidays in schools have brought joy to the children. Along with the children, their parents and teachers are also relieved and happy.

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 05:52 pm

Schools to Remain Closed from December 25-31 in Several States, Children Get Extended Winter Break

