Schools to Remain Closed from December 25-31 in Several States, Children Get Extended Winter Break

Holidays have been announced in schools across many states of the country from December 25 to December 31. In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed from December 20 to December 31. In Punjab, schools will be closed from December 22 this year to January 10 next year. In Madhya Pradesh, schools will have holidays from December 23 to December 31. In Odisha, schools will remain closed from December 23 to December 31. In Rajasthan, schools will be closed from December 25 this year to January 5 next year. In Delhi, schools will be on holiday in many places from December 23 to January 1 next year. In Himachal Pradesh, schools will be closed in many places from December 24 to December 31. In Jammu and Kashmir, pre-primary schools will have holidays from November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026. For children from Class 1 to 8, holidays will be from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026. For children from Class 9 to 12, holidays will be from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026. In South India, schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and some other states will have holidays in many places from December 24 to January 5 next year. Additionally, in Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and many other states, schools will be closed from December 25 to December 31.