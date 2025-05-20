scriptScience World Loses Two Luminaries in a Single Day: PM Modi Pays Tribute | Latest News | Patrika News
Science World Loses Two Luminaries in a Single Day: PM Modi Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of renowned astronomer Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar and nuclear scientist Dr. M R Srinivasan.

May 20, 2025 / 04:08 pm

Patrika Desk

PM Modi on MR Srinivasan and Jayant Narlikar’s Death: It was a sad day for the Indian scientific community with the passing of two eminent scientists, astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar and nuclear scientist Dr. M R Srinivasan. Both scientists made unparalleled contributions in their respective fields and brought glory to India on the global stage.

Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar’s Demise

Renowned astrophysicist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away at his residence in Pune on Tuesday morning. He was 86. According to family sources, Dr. Narlikar had recently undergone hip surgery and was battling age-related ailments. He breathed his last peacefully in his sleep. Dr. Narlikar was globally known for his Hoyle-Narlikar theory, which challenged the Big Bang theory. He established the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and contributed significantly to popularising science through numerous books, articles, and radio/TV programmes. His Marathi autobiography was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014.

Dr. M R Srinivasan’s Demise

On the other hand, Dr. M R Srinivasan, a stalwart of India’s nuclear energy programme and Padma Bhushan awardee, also passed away on Tuesday. He was 92. Dr. Srinivasan made significant contributions as the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India and played a crucial role in the development of the country’s first nuclear reactors. His efforts helped make India self-reliant in the field of nuclear energy.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of both scientists and paid his tributes. For Dr. Narlikar, PM Modi said, “The passing of Dr. Jayant Narlikar is an irreparable loss to the Indian scientific world. His Hoyle-Narlikar theory brought fame to India globally. He was not only a great scientist but also an inspiring personality who popularised science. His contributions will always be remembered.”

PM’s Words for Srinivasan

For Dr. Srinivasan, PM Modi wrote, “Dr. M R Srinivasan took India’s nuclear energy programme to new heights. His vision and dedication strengthened the country towards energy self-reliance. His passing marks the end of an era.”

State Honours for Funerals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Dr. Narlikar’s funeral would be held with full state honours. Similar honours have been arranged for Dr. Srinivasan’s funeral. The scientific community and the citizens bid farewell to these two great personalities with tearful eyes. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on the fields of science and education, not only in India but globally.

