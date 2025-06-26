Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Army and J&K Police Confront Terrorists The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation. Additional security forces have been deployed to the area. Aerial surveillance is also being carried out using drones. The White Knight Corps reported on X that Operation Bihalli is underway. Confidential information was received that some terrorists were hiding in the Bihalli area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district. Based on this information, the Army launched a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The encounter with the terrorists is ongoing.
Amarnath Yatra Commences 3 July This year’s Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on 3 July and conclude on 9 August. Security forces are on high alert for the Yatra, which is expected to attract lakhs of pilgrims. The presence of terrorists in Udhampur has become a matter of concern for security.
Rajnath Singh Condemns Pakistan Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh participated in a meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Qingdao, China. During the meeting, he strongly criticised Pakistan, mentioning Operation Sindhur. He stated that some countries sponsor cross-border terrorism, but India will no longer remain silent and will use its right to self-defence to destroy terrorist bases.