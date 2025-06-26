scriptSecurity Forces Engage Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Amarnath Yatra | Latest News | Patrika News
Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Before the Amarnath Yatra, an encounter took place between terrorists and security forces. Read the full story.

Jun 26, 2025 / 12:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Army

An encounter took place between terrorists and security forces ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. A gunfight occurred between security forces and terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had cordoned off the area. Security forces received information about suspicious activity in the area today, following which a search operation was launched. The terrorists opened fire upon encountering security forces in the forest.

Army and J&K Police Confront Terrorists

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation. Additional security forces have been deployed to the area. Aerial surveillance is also being carried out using drones. The White Knight Corps reported on X that Operation Bihalli is underway. Confidential information was received that some terrorists were hiding in the Bihalli area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district. Based on this information, the Army launched a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The encounter with the terrorists is ongoing.

Amarnath Yatra Commences 3 July

This year’s Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on 3 July and conclude on 9 August. Security forces are on high alert for the Yatra, which is expected to attract lakhs of pilgrims. The presence of terrorists in Udhampur has become a matter of concern for security.

Rajnath Singh Condemns Pakistan

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh participated in a meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Qingdao, China. During the meeting, he strongly criticised Pakistan, mentioning Operation Sindhur. He stated that some countries sponsor cross-border terrorism, but India will no longer remain silent and will use its right to self-defence to destroy terrorist bases.

