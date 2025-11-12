Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Security lapse at India's first designer zoo: Stray dogs maul ten deer to death

In Kerala's Thrissur, a recently opened Puthur Zoological Park has reported a security lapse resulting in the deaths of 10 deer due to an attack by stray dogs. Following this incident, a team of wildlife experts has arrived at the zoo to investigate.

Nov 12, 2025

Zoo (Image: Patrika)

A major security lapse has come to light at a newly opened zoo in Kerala. Stray dogs entered the Puthur Zoological Park in Thrissur and attacked deer, resulting in the deaths of 10 deer. The zoo, which had been open for less than a month, experienced this significant incident shortly after its inauguration. Spread across 336 acres, this zoo is India's first designer zoo and the second largest in Asia. This incident has raised serious questions about its preparedness and security arrangements.

Team of Wildlife Experts Reaches Zoo

Following the incident, a team of wildlife experts, led by Dr. Arun Zacharias, arrived at the zoo on Tuesday for inspection and a detailed investigation. Officials stated that the exact cause of the deer's deaths will only be known after the post-mortem is completed. When contacted, the zoo's director, Nagaraj, declined to comment on the matter.

Zoo Inaugurated on October 28

The zoo was inaugurated by the state's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on October 28. It is designed to house 534 animals of 80 species in 23 open, naturalistic enclosures. Animals were being gradually transferred from the existing zoo in Thrissur to this new facility. The zoo had recently begun accepting advance registrations for visitors. Currently, only school and college students are permitted to visit. The date for the general public's access has not yet been announced.

Zoo Administration Refuses to Share CCTV Footage

This significant security breach has occurred even before the zoo is fully operational, leading to mounting questions for the zoo administration. The administration has remained silent and has not provided any responses to public queries. Furthermore, despite repeated requests, the zoo administration has refused to share the CCTV footage of the incident. A team of wildlife experts has now arrived at the zoo to investigate the matter. The full details of the incident are expected to emerge only after the investigation is complete.

12 Nov 2025 11:04 am

Patrika Site Logo

