Security lapse at India's first designer zoo: Stray dogs maul ten deer to death

Zoo (Image: Patrika)
A major security lapse has come to light at a newly opened zoo in Kerala. Stray dogs entered the Puthur Zoological Park in Thrissur and attacked deer, resulting in the deaths of 10 deer. The zoo, which had been open for less than a month, experienced this significant incident shortly after its inauguration. Spread across 336 acres, this zoo is India's first designer zoo and the second largest in Asia. This incident has raised serious questions about its preparedness and security arrangements.
Following the incident, a team of wildlife experts, led by Dr. Arun Zacharias, arrived at the zoo on Tuesday for inspection and a detailed investigation. Officials stated that the exact cause of the deer's deaths will only be known after the post-mortem is completed. When contacted, the zoo's director, Nagaraj, declined to comment on the matter.
The zoo was inaugurated by the state's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on October 28. It is designed to house 534 animals of 80 species in 23 open, naturalistic enclosures. Animals were being gradually transferred from the existing zoo in Thrissur to this new facility. The zoo had recently begun accepting advance registrations for visitors. Currently, only school and college students are permitted to visit. The date for the general public's access has not yet been announced.
This significant security breach has occurred even before the zoo is fully operational, leading to mounting questions for the zoo administration. The administration has remained silent and has not provided any responses to public queries. Furthermore, despite repeated requests, the zoo administration has refused to share the CCTV footage of the incident. A team of wildlife experts has now arrived at the zoo to investigate the matter. The full details of the incident are expected to emerge only after the investigation is complete.
