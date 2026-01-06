Senior Congress leader and former MP Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81

Senior Congress leader and former Pune MP Suresh Kalmadi is no more. He breathed his last at the age of 81. Kalmadi was associated with the ups and downs of Indian sports management.
Suresh Kalmadi was a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Pune. He also served as a Union Minister in the Congress government. Suresh was the long-time president of the Indian Olympic Association.
The former chairman of the Indian Olympic Association was undergoing treatment at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. After a long illness, he breathed his last at around 3:30 AM.
Kalmadi, former MP from Pune and former Minister of State for Railways, is survived by his wife, a married son, daughter-in-law, two married daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.
His mortal remains will be kept at his residence, Kalmadi House, in Erandwane, Pune, until 2 PM. The final rites will be performed at Vaikunth Smashan Bhoomi in Navi Peth, Pune, at 3:30 PM.
He was the chairman of the organising committee for the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, but allegations of corruption related to the event significantly damaged his image. He faced charges of corruption and money laundering.
Kalmadi was accused of large-scale corruption, fraud, and financial irregularities in the management of the event and allocation of contracts. The CBI and ED investigated the matter, but Kalmadi was later given a clean chit due to a lack of evidence.
