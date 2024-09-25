scriptJammu-Kashmir: This Separatist Hurriyat Leader Joined PDP, Mehbooba Mufti Said- He Has a Vision for the People of Kashmir | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jammu-Kashmir: This Separatist Hurriyat Leader Joined PDP, Mehbooba Mufti Said- He Has a Vision for the People of Kashmir

Separatist Hurriyat leader Syed Salim Gilani joined Mehbooba Mufti’s party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday.

JammuSep 25, 2024 / 10:25 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

All parties are preparing for the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections. Parties are also releasing their lists of candidates. Meanwhile, leaders are switching from one party to another, understanding the political equations. In this context, separatist Hurriyat leader Syed Salim Gilani joined Mehbooba Mufti’s party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday.

The goal is to serve the people

After joining the PDP, Syed Salim Gilani said that his goal is to serve the people of Jammu-Kashmir, whether as a separatist leader or by joining mainstream politics. It is worth mentioning that Syed Salim Gilani was previously a member of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Now, he has joined the PDP. Regarding entering politics, he said that the issues he was fighting for as a separatist leader are now dominant in mainstream politics, which is why he has decided to join mainstream politics.

Mehbooba Mufti said

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti said that the PDP is not fighting elections for power, but to alleviate the suffering of the people of Jammu-Kashmir. About Syed Gilani, Mehbooba Mufti said that he is a leader who has a vision for the people of Kashmir. It is believed that Syed Salim Gilani’s joining will strengthen the PDP.

