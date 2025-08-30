Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Seven Dead in Reasi Landslide, Jammu and Kashmir

Seven people have died in a landslide in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Jammu Kashmir Landslide
जम्मू कश्मीर के रियासी में लैंड्स्लाइड से 7 लोगों की मौत (Video Screenshot)

Heavy Rain Alert in Jammu Kashmir: A devastating landslide struck Bhadder village in the Mahore area of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday morning, claiming the lives of seven people. According to the district administration, the landslide and flash floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, caused widespread destruction in the region.

Several People Trapped Under Debris

Reports indicate that torrential rain in the Mahore area triggered the landslide, trapping several people under the debris. Seven people lost their lives in this incident, and there are fears that several others may be injured. The district administration has launched an immediate rescue operation involving local police, the army, and NDRF teams.

Rescue Operations Underway

The district administration reported that rescue teams have reached the site and are working to extract those trapped under the debris. Essential services such as road connectivity and electricity have been disrupted in the affected area. The administration has initiated swift action to restore these services. Instructions have been issued to relocate local residents to safer locations.

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Jammu and Kashmir has experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to an increase in flood and landslide incidents across several areas. The meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall for the next few days. The administration has appealed to the public to stay away from rivers, streams, and hilly areas.

