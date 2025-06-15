Seven Dead, Including Child, in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

Women Report the Crash Nepali women working in the fields above Gaurikund reported the helicopter crash. Nodal Officer Rahul Chaubey and District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar confirmed the crash. Rescue operations have commenced.

Media reports indicate seven fatalities, including a couple and their 23-month-old child. Two of the deceased are reportedly from Uttarakhand: Vinod Negi and Vikram Singh. Vikram Singh Rawat was an employee of BKTC. The deceased are identified as Rajkumar Jaiswal, Shraddha Jaiswal, Kashi Jaiswal, Tushti Singh, Vinod, Vikram Singh, and Captain Rajiv. The Jaiswal family is reportedly from Maharashtra.

Victims from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) reported that a helicopter en route from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed near Gaurikund around 5:20 AM. Passengers on board hailed from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief efforts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Grief Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on ‘X’, “Received the very sad news of the helicopter accident in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all passengers.”