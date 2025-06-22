Seven-Year Jail Term, ₹10 Lakh Fine for Spreading Fake News

Impending Law: 7 Years Imprisonment and ₹10 Lakh Fine According to the draft bill, individuals found guilty of sharing fake news or misinformation on social media could face a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹10 lakh, or both. The dissemination of generally misleading information carries a penalty of two to five years imprisonment and a financial penalty. All these offences will be classified as cognisable and non-bailable.

Social Media Regulatory Authority Under the proposed law, the state government will establish a six-member Social Media Regulatory Authority to monitor content disseminated on social media. This authority will oversee fake news, objectionable content related to women or religion, posts against the symbols or beliefs of Sanātana Dharma, messages promoting superstition, and misinformation related to science, history, philosophy, or literature. The authority will ensure that the content in social media posts is based on authentic research and facts.

Action Against Companies, Directors, and Employees The bill also provides for action against directors and employees of companies found to be actively involved in violating the law. Affected parties will be given 30 days to respond to notices.