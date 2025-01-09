scriptSexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks | Sexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Sexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks

Following allegations of sexual harassment, the accused professor has also resigned from the post of Joint Dean of Student Welfare at Delhi University (DU).

New DelhiJan 09, 2025 / 02:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Sexual Harassment: A professor in the Commerce Department of Ramjas College, has been suspended from teaching duties for six weeks following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor student. Amidst growing protests, he has also resigned from his position as Joint Dean of Student Welfare at Delhi University (DU).
Speaking on the matter, Ramjas Principal Ajay Arora stated that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), an independent body in higher education institutions that addresses sexual harassment complaints, has begun investigating the case. Arora explained, “The faculty member has been placed under teaching suspension for the next 4-6 weeks while the ICC conducts its investigation. After the report is submitted, the governing body will decide on the punishment.” Arora also confirmed that the professor has resigned from his position as Joint Dean of Student Welfare at Delhi University (DU).
Although suspended from teaching, the accused Professor has not been barred from entering the campus. Protestors have warned of strong action if the Professor is allowed campus access during the investigation. Principal Arora said, “If the situation becomes tense, we will issue a formal notice to restrict his entry.” The incident came to light in December when the student filed a formal complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

DUSU and ABVP Protest

However, due to the alleged inaction of the university administration, a six-hour sit-in protest led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) took place on Wednesday. Protestors shut down the offices of the Dean and Joint Dean of Student Welfare, demanding immediate action.
Clarifying the process, DU Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta said, “The college has the autonomy to conduct the investigation and determine the punishment. The findings will then be sent to the Vice-Chancellor for approval to ensure due process is followed.”
The ICC, established under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, is currently investigating the matter. The committee comprises senior faculty members, non-faculty representatives, students, and a member from an NGO. The university administration has stressed that the investigation should proceed independently, free from external pressure.

News / National News / Sexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks

National News

Sexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Cold Snap: Chill Torture from Tomorrow with Rain and Fog Alert

National News

Rajasthan Cold Snap: Chill Torture from Tomorrow with Rain and Fog Alert

in 1 hour

Fake call centres busted in MP: 130 youths detained in raids

Crime

Fake call centres busted in MP: 130 youths detained in raids

in 54 minutes

RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

UP News

RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

in 35 minutes

Latest National News

Sexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks

National News

Sexual Harassment: Delhi University professor accused of harassing minor girl, suspended for six weeks

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Cold Snap: Chill Torture from Tomorrow with Rain and Fog Alert

National News

Rajasthan Cold Snap: Chill Torture from Tomorrow with Rain and Fog Alert

in 1 hour

Congress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January

National News

Congress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January

23 hours ago

Borewell Accident: 22-Year-Old Woman Loses Fight for Life After Falling into Borewell; Had Argued with Fiance Over Phone

National News

Borewell Accident: 22-Year-Old Woman Loses Fight for Life After Falling into Borewell; Had Argued with Fiance Over Phone

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.