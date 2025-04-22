Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

Post-Graduation from BHU Shakti Dubey completed her graduation from Allahabad University, Prayagraj. Subsequently, she pursued a master’s degree in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. She began preparing for the UPSC exam in 2018.

Results Released on Tuesday The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC 2024 results on Tuesday. Following the preliminary, mains, and interview stages, a total of 1009 candidates made it to the merit list. Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj topped the Civil Services Examination nationwide.