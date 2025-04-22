Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

UPSC 2024 Result: Shakti Dubey, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has secured the top rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. The UPSC results were released today, with Ms. Dubey achieving an All India Rank 1.
UPSC 2024 Final Result:Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has once again made headlines with a remarkable achievement in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE). Shakti Dubey, a resident of Prayagraj, secured the top rank (AIR 1) in the UPSC CSE 2024. Harshita Goyal secured the second position, followed by Archit Parag Dongre in third, Margi Chirag Shah in fourth, and Aakash Garg in fifth.
Post-Graduation from BHU
Shakti Dubey completed her graduation from Allahabad University, Prayagraj. Subsequently, she pursued a master’s degree in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. She began preparing for the UPSC exam in 2018.
Results Released on Tuesday
The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC 2024 results on Tuesday. Following the preliminary, mains, and interview stages, a total of 1009 candidates made it to the merit list. Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj topped the Civil Services Examination nationwide.
UP Candidates Secure 6th and 18th Ranks
Uttar Pradesh also secured the 6th and 18th ranks in the UPSC examination results. Komal Punia from Saharanpur achieved the 6th rank, while Soumya Mishra, an SDM from Mirzapur, secured the 18th rank. Hemant Mishra , also an SDM from Mirzapur, achieved the 13th rank.