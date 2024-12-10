Shaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister

Took charge in 2018 Shaktikanta Das took charge as the RBI Governor on December 12, 2018. His tenure began at a challenging time when his predecessor, Urjit Patel, had suddenly resigned. Das’s leadership played a crucial role in maintaining India’s financial stability during his tenure. He navigated the Indian economy through several major challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic instability, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Leadership during challenges Shaktikanta Das, a postgraduate from Delhi’s St. Stephen’s College, has held various important positions in the Finance Ministry. He served as the Secretary of the Economic Affairs and Revenue Department. As the RBI Governor, he focused on inflation, banking reforms, and policy stability. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the entire world was affected by economic constraints, Das’s policy decisions helped the economy recover.

Expressed gratitude on social media In his farewell message, he wrote, “Today, I will resign as the RBI Governor. Thank you all for your support and good wishes.” He especially thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “I am immensely grateful to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity to serve the country as the RBI Governor and for his guidance and encouragement. I benefited a lot from his ideas and thoughts.”