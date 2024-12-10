scriptShaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister | Shaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister | Latest News | Patrika News
Shaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister

After Shaktikanta Das, Sanjay Malhotra, the Revenue Secretary, will take charge as the RBI Governor.

Dec 10, 2024

RBI Governor: Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is retiring today, Tuesday, after a successful six-year tenure. He has expressed his gratitude on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by posting five posts, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and the entire RBI team.

Took charge in 2018

Shaktikanta Das took charge as the RBI Governor on December 12, 2018. His tenure began at a challenging time when his predecessor, Urjit Patel, had suddenly resigned. Das’s leadership played a crucial role in maintaining India’s financial stability during his tenure. He navigated the Indian economy through several major challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic instability, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Leadership during challenges

Shaktikanta Das, a postgraduate from Delhi’s St. Stephen’s College, has held various important positions in the Finance Ministry. He served as the Secretary of the Economic Affairs and Revenue Department. As the RBI Governor, he focused on inflation, banking reforms, and policy stability. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the entire world was affected by economic constraints, Das’s policy decisions helped the economy recover.

Expressed gratitude on social media

In his farewell message, he wrote, “Today, I will resign as the RBI Governor. Thank you all for your support and good wishes.” He especially thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “I am immensely grateful to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity to serve the country as the RBI Governor and for his guidance and encouragement. I benefited a lot from his ideas and thoughts.”

Now Sanjay Malhotra will take charge

After Shaktikanta Das, Sanjay Malhotra, the Revenue Secretary, will take charge as the RBI Governor. Malhotra, a 1990-batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as the 26th Governor of the RBI. He had taken charge as the Chairman and MD of REC in November 2020. Earlier, he was the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Energy.

