Shama Mohamed questions Kangana Ranaut with old post after her own comments on Rohit and Kohli

Previous Comments on Kohli This is not the first time Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed has commented on a cricketer. Previously, she had also commented on cricketer Virat Kohli. In a post, Shama Mohamed criticised Virat Kohli for his comment, ‘Those who prefer English and Australian batsmen should not stay in India’. This post is reportedly from 2018. The post about Virat Kohli is now going viral on social media.

What does @mansukhmandviya have to say to @KanganaTeam ! #JustAsking pic.twitter.com/YwM85HP6sV — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) March 3, 2025 Question Raised by Sharing Kangana’s Old Post The BJP described Shama Mohamed’s comment on Rohit Sharma as shameful. Meanwhile, the Congress spokesperson shared an old tweet by Kangana Ranaut and questioned the BJP. The BJP described Shama Mohamed’s comment on Rohit Sharma as shameful. Meanwhile, the Congress spokesperson shared an old tweet by Kangana Ranaut and questioned the BJP.

Rohit’s Post in Support of the Farmers’ Movement During the farmers’ movement, Rohit Sharma shared a post in 2021. In his tweet, he emphasised the importance of farmers and stressed the need for a solution. Kangana Ranaut objected to this tweet using offensive language. During the farmers’ movement, Rohit Sharma shared a post in 2021. In his tweet, he emphasised the importance of farmers and stressed the need for a solution. Kangana Ranaut objected to this tweet using offensive language.

Sports Minister Targets Congress and TMC Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya attacked the Congress and TMC over Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed’s comment. He stated that Congress and TMC should leave the players alone as they are fully capable of managing their professional lives. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya attacked the Congress and TMC over Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed’s comment. He stated that Congress and TMC should leave the players alone as they are fully capable of managing their professional lives.