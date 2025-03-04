scriptShama Mohamed questions Kangana Ranaut with old post after her own comments on Rohit and Kohli | Shama Mohamed&#39;s Comments Target Virat Kohli Before Rohit Sharma; Congress raises questions | Latest News | Patrika News
Shama Mohamed questions Kangana Ranaut with old post after her own comments on Rohit and Kohli

The BJP has condemned Shama Mohamed’s remarks on Rohit Sharma, calling them shameful. In response, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed has questioned the BJP by sharing an old tweet from Kangana Ranaut.

Mar 04, 2025

Rohit-Virat Row: Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed commented on Team India captain Rohit Sharma. After his early dismissal against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, the Congress spokesperson referred to Rohit Sharma as “fat”. Dr. Shama Mohamed’s statement drew considerable criticism. Following a warning from the Congress, Shama Mohamed deleted her post.

Previous Comments on Kohli

This is not the first time Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed has commented on a cricketer. Previously, she had also commented on cricketer Virat Kohli. In a post, Shama Mohamed criticised Virat Kohli for his comment, ‘Those who prefer English and Australian batsmen should not stay in India’. This post is reportedly from 2018. The post about Virat Kohli is now going viral on social media.

Question Raised by Sharing Kangana’s Old Post

The BJP described Shama Mohamed’s comment on Rohit Sharma as shameful. Meanwhile, the Congress spokesperson shared an old tweet by Kangana Ranaut and questioned the BJP.
 

Rohit’s Post in Support of the Farmers’ Movement

During the farmers’ movement, Rohit Sharma shared a post in 2021. In his tweet, he emphasised the importance of farmers and stressed the need for a solution. Kangana Ranaut objected to this tweet using offensive language.
Sports Minister Targets Congress and TMC

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya attacked the Congress and TMC over Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed’s comment. He stated that Congress and TMC should leave the players alone as they are fully capable of managing their professional lives.

In a post on X, the minister said that the comments made by the leaders of these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning the athlete’s place in the team, are not only extremely shameful but also utterly deplorable. Such comments belittle the hard work and sacrifices our players make to represent the country on the global stage.

