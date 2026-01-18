Share Trading Fraud Syndicate Busted, 8 Masterminds Apprehended in Delhi Police Operation

The Delhi Police's Cyber Cell has taken significant action, busting a syndicate involved in investment fraud. The Cyber Cell team has exposed a gang that was perpetrating fraud in the name of investment and has arrested 8 members of the group. These individuals were luring the general public with promises of profits in share trading and investments, defrauding them of crores of rupees. The stolen money was being channelled through mule accounts in India to kingpins based in Cambodia.