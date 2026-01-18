18 January 2026,

Sunday

National News

Share Trading Fraud Syndicate Busted, 8 Masterminds Apprehended in Delhi Police Operation

Delhi Police has arrested 8 cyber fraudsters. All these accused had defrauded people of lakhs of rupees by luring them in the name of investment. Read the full story...

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

delhi police

Image: Patrika

The Delhi Police's Cyber Cell has taken significant action, busting a syndicate involved in investment fraud. The Cyber Cell team has exposed a gang that was perpetrating fraud in the name of investment and has arrested 8 members of the group. These individuals were luring the general public with promises of profits in share trading and investments, defrauding them of crores of rupees. The stolen money was being channelled through mule accounts in India to kingpins based in Cambodia.

Raids conducted simultaneously in 4 states

The police stated that upon discovering the syndicate, a special team was formed and raids were conducted in 4 states across the country. The police reported that 10 high-tech mobile phones and crucial digital evidence linked to several mule bank accounts were recovered from the accused. Investigations revealed that approximately ₹4 crore had been deposited into these mule accounts in the last 14 days. Additionally, 63 NCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal) complaints were found to be linked to this gang.

An FIR was registered on November 7, 2025, at the Cyber Police Station, South-West District. A 42-year-old woman, a resident of Vasant Kunj, complained that she was enticed via WhatsApp with promises of expert guidance in share trading and guaranteed returns. Through fraudulent claims and a fake investment platform, the woman was mentally manipulated into transferring a total of ₹15.58 lakh.

In view of the continuously rising cases of investment fraud, a special team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Pravesh Kaushik, which included SI Chetan Rana, HC Maninder, and HC Vijaypal. This team was working under the supervision of ACP Ops South-West District, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar. Based on technical surveillance, money trail analysis, and digital forensic investigation, Vanapatla Sunil Kumar, a resident of Telangana, who provided mule bank accounts on commission, was identified first. He was arrested after a raid in Telangana. During interrogation, he confessed to opening a current account in AU Small Finance Bank by opening a fake firm in Keesara (Telangana).

Sakinala Shankar arrested from Hyderabad

Subsequently, his associate Sakinala Shankar was arrested from Hyderabad, who revealed that this account had been given to Manoj Yadav. Following a crackdown in Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Yadav was apprehended from Sant Kabir Nagar. Further investigation led to the arrest of Sandeep Singh alias Lankesh (Banaras) and Aditya Pratap Singh (Kota, Rajasthan), who used to collect mule accounts across the country and provide them to handlers abroad via Telegram.

Accused also arrested from UP

The defrauded money was later transferred to the accounts of Rahul and Sompal. Rahul and Sheru were arrested from the Paharganj area of Delhi, while Sompal was apprehended from Bareilly. Sompal holds an MBA and previously ran a software company, after which he handed over his corporate account to cybercriminals. 51 NCRP complaints linked to his account were found.

The accused have been identified as Vanapatla Sunil Kumar (43), Sakinala Shankar (61), Manoj Yadav (38), Sandeep Singh alias Lankesh (30), Aditya Pratap Singh (23), Rahul (30), Sheru (38), and Sompal (34). Ten smartphones and 13 SIM cards were recovered from the accused, which were being used for operating mule accounts and transferring funds.

According to the police, the numbers luring victims on WhatsApp were being operated from Cambodia, while the accused based in India used mule accounts to move the defrauded money and send it abroad. Further investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 12:00 pm

News / National News / Share Trading Fraud Syndicate Busted, 8 Masterminds Apprehended in Delhi Police Operation

