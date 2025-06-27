Sharp Decline in Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims: LG Explains Reason

Enthusiasm for Amarnath Yatra Registration was at its Peak The LG stated that before the Pahalgam attack on 22 April, enthusiasm for Amarnath Yatra registrations was at its peak. However, following the attack, interest waned, resulting in a 10.19% decrease compared to last year. Manoj Sinha reported that 2.36 lakh people had registered for the Amarnath Yatra.

Security Forces Successfully Regained Pilgrims’ Trust Sinha stated that the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces have successfully regained the trust of pilgrims, leading to the resumption of Amarnath Yatra registrations. Sinha added that the Pahalgam terrorist attack negatively impacted the overall atmosphere in the valley. Extensive security forces have been deployed for the pilgrimage. The Amarnath Yatra will commence on 3 July and conclude on 9 August.