Sharp Decline in Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims: LG Explains Reason

The Amarnath Yatra will commence on 3 July and conclude on 9 August.

BharatJun 27, 2025 / 08:41 am

Patrika Desk

Amarnath Yatra 2025

Amarnath Yatra 2025. ANI

This year, Amarnath Yatra registrations have seen a 10.19% decrease. Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, explained that those who had registered by 22 April were contacted to confirm their continued participation. Over 85,000 people confirmed their intention to proceed with the Amarnath Yatra.

Enthusiasm for Amarnath Yatra Registration was at its Peak

The LG stated that before the Pahalgam attack on 22 April, enthusiasm for Amarnath Yatra registrations was at its peak. However, following the attack, interest waned, resulting in a 10.19% decrease compared to last year. Manoj Sinha reported that 2.36 lakh people had registered for the Amarnath Yatra.

Security Forces Successfully Regained Pilgrims’ Trust

Sinha stated that the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces have successfully regained the trust of pilgrims, leading to the resumption of Amarnath Yatra registrations. Sinha added that the Pahalgam terrorist attack negatively impacted the overall atmosphere in the valley. Extensive security forces have been deployed for the pilgrimage. The Amarnath Yatra will commence on 3 July and conclude on 9 August.

Three-Tier Security at Amarnath Yatra Base Camp

Sinha mentioned that a three-tier security system will be in place at the Amarnath Yatra Base Camp. Security forces are currently conducting rehearsals and mock drills. Additional police personnel and security forces have been deployed. Verification of all service providers has also been completed. The Amarnath Yatra Helicopter Service has been cancelled this year due to various reasons. As only about 8% of pilgrims utilise this service, its cancellation will not significantly impact the Yatra.

