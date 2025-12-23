23 December 2025,

National News

Shashi Tharoor Praises NDA Government Again, Says 'Everything is Better Than Before in Bihar'

Shashi Tharoor, while praising the Bihar government, said that there is no doubt that the infrastructure here is much better than what he had heard before. The roads are better and people can roam around late at night, which was not possible before.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

शशि थरूर

Shashi Tharoor (Photo: IANS)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's statements in favour of the Modi government have become commonplace. Tharoor is often seen praising Prime Minister Modi and his government's actions. In this vein, Tharoor has now also praised the Nitish government in Bihar. Tharoor described the infrastructure work done by the government in Bihar as better than before. Tharoor was in Bihar to participate in a literary festival organised in Nalanda.

Many good things have happened in recent years – Tharoor

Speaking to the media here, he said, "There is no doubt that the infrastructure here is much better than I had heard before. The roads are better, and people can roam around late at night, which was not possible before. So far, I have seen that all facilities like electricity and water are also working properly." Bihar is currently governed by a coalition government of Nitish's party JDU with the BJP. Praising the Bihar government, Tharoor said, "There is no doubt that many good things have happened in recent years." When Tharoor was asked about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he very cleverly avoided giving a direct answer.

Tharoor's growing distance from Congress

He added, "Don't make me talk politics here. I am genuinely happy to see the progress here, and credit for this should go to the people of Bihar and their representatives." So far, there has been no reaction from the Congress party to Tharoor's statement. However, on previous occasions when Tharoor has praised PM Modi and his government, he has faced severe criticism from his party. On several occasions, Tharoor's statements in favour of the BJP have led to his increasing distance from the Congress. The situation is now such that Tharoor is also absent from meetings organised by the top leadership of the Congress party and does not participate in any party activities.

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 12:38 pm

English News / National News / Shashi Tharoor Praises NDA Government Again, Says 'Everything is Better Than Before in Bihar'

