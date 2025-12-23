Shashi Tharoor Praises NDA Government Again, Says 'Everything is Better Than Before in Bihar'

He added, "Don't make me talk politics here. I am genuinely happy to see the progress here, and credit for this should go to the people of Bihar and their representatives." So far, there has been no reaction from the Congress party to Tharoor's statement. However, on previous occasions when Tharoor has praised PM Modi and his government, he has faced severe criticism from his party. On several occasions, Tharoor's statements in favour of the BJP have led to his increasing distance from the Congress. The situation is now such that Tharoor is also absent from meetings organised by the top leadership of the Congress party and does not participate in any party activities.