Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

‘She was liberal, never wore a burqa’… Accused Dr Shaheen’s ex-husband makes shocking revelations

In the Faridabad explosives case, the ex-husband of the arrested Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Dr. Hayat Zafar, has revealed that Shaheen's ideology was liberal and she wanted to shift to Australia or Europe with her family before the divorce.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Nov 12, 2025

Dr. Shaheen Saeed

Dr Shaheen Sayeed, member of Faridabad terror module (Photo–ANI)

The ex-husband of Dr Shaheen Saeed, a female doctor from Lucknow arrested in connection with the recovery of a large quantity of explosives in Faridabad, has made several shocking revelations about her. In a media interaction, Shaheen's ex-husband, Dr Hayat Zafar, stated that Shaheen was not very religious and had quite liberal views. Dr Zafar and Shaheen have two children, and they divorced in 2012. Dr Zafar revealed that before the divorce, Shaheen wanted to leave India with her family and shift to Australia or Europe.

I can't believe she could do this - Dr Zafar

Dr Zafar says that she is a tuition teacher and he cannot believe that Shaheen could do something like this. Dr. Zafar said, "We had an arranged marriage, and we separated in 2012. I have had no contact with her since we separated. We have two children, and they live with me." Dr. Zafar also said, "I never saw Shaheen as very religious; she was quite liberal. She never wore a burqa either. She wanted us to settle in Australia or Europe, and that's why we got divorced because I didn't want to go abroad. I felt we would face difficulties if we went there."

Shaheen was very good at studies - Dr. Zafar

Dr. Zafar also stated that Shaheen was very good as a child and also excelled in her studies. He said, "Due to family reasons, I have had no connection with her for four years, and communication with her family has also stopped." It is worth noting that a white-collar terror module operating from Faridabad, Haryana, was busted a few hours before the horrific explosion that occurred on Monday evening in the capital, Delhi. Shaheen is a member of this group and was arrested after an AK-47 and ammunition were recovered from her car. Shaheen is originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and used to work at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, from where this entire network was being operated.

Claim of Shaheen being associated with the women's wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed

There are also claims that Shaheen is associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. It is being claimed that Shaheen is the head of Jaish's women's wing in India. Jaish chief Masood Azhar had announced the formation of this women's wing, Jamaat-ul-Muminat, a few months ago. The responsibility of operating this women's wing is handled by his younger sister, Sadia Azhar, whose husband, Yusuf Azhar, died in attacks carried out during an Indian Army operation. According to the claims, Shaheen is responsible for connecting Muslim women in India with this women's wing of Jaish and has direct contact with Sadia Azhar.

Over 52 people from Al-Falah University questioned

A Kashmiri doctor, Dr Muzammil, also worked with Shaheen at Al-Falah University. A large quantity of explosive material (approximately 300-350 kg of ammonium nitrate), assault rifles (like AK-47), pistols, and ammunition were recovered from him. In this case, more than 52 people, including the Principal, faculty members, and students of Al-Falah University, have been questioned so far. A few hours after the arrest of three doctors from the group, including Shaheen and Shakeel, an explosion occurred in a moving car near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station in Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of 9 people so far, while many are still injured.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 03:58 pm

English News / National News / ‘She was liberal, never wore a burqa’… Accused Dr Shaheen’s ex-husband makes shocking revelations

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Election: Women's Rising Vote Share: From 32% in 1962 to Over 71% in 2025

bihar election Bihar Election 2025, Bihar Chunav Phase 2 Voting, Bihar Election Candidates
Patna

Bihar Election: Second Phase Sees Huge Jump in Voting, 47.62% by 1 PM, 13% Higher Than 2020

bihar election Bihar Election 2025, Bihar Chunav Phase 2 Voting, Bihar Election Candidates
Patna

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: 14.55% Voter Turnout by 9 AM, Gaya Fastest

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2
Patna

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting Begins for Final Phase, Fate of 1302 Candidates to be Decided

Elections

Bihar Elections: A Fierce Contest on Mother Sita's Land, RJD's Two Faces Go Head-to-Head, A Tight Battle Among Three Women!

Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.