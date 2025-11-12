‘She was liberal, never wore a burqa’… Accused Dr Shaheen’s ex-husband makes shocking revelations

Dr Shaheen Sayeed, member of Faridabad terror module (Photo–ANI)
The ex-husband of Dr Shaheen Saeed, a female doctor from Lucknow arrested in connection with the recovery of a large quantity of explosives in Faridabad, has made several shocking revelations about her. In a media interaction, Shaheen's ex-husband, Dr Hayat Zafar, stated that Shaheen was not very religious and had quite liberal views. Dr Zafar and Shaheen have two children, and they divorced in 2012. Dr Zafar revealed that before the divorce, Shaheen wanted to leave India with her family and shift to Australia or Europe.
Dr Zafar says that she is a tuition teacher and he cannot believe that Shaheen could do something like this. Dr. Zafar said, "We had an arranged marriage, and we separated in 2012. I have had no contact with her since we separated. We have two children, and they live with me." Dr. Zafar also said, "I never saw Shaheen as very religious; she was quite liberal. She never wore a burqa either. She wanted us to settle in Australia or Europe, and that's why we got divorced because I didn't want to go abroad. I felt we would face difficulties if we went there."
Dr. Zafar also stated that Shaheen was very good as a child and also excelled in her studies. He said, "Due to family reasons, I have had no connection with her for four years, and communication with her family has also stopped." It is worth noting that a white-collar terror module operating from Faridabad, Haryana, was busted a few hours before the horrific explosion that occurred on Monday evening in the capital, Delhi. Shaheen is a member of this group and was arrested after an AK-47 and ammunition were recovered from her car. Shaheen is originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and used to work at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, from where this entire network was being operated.
There are also claims that Shaheen is associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. It is being claimed that Shaheen is the head of Jaish's women's wing in India. Jaish chief Masood Azhar had announced the formation of this women's wing, Jamaat-ul-Muminat, a few months ago. The responsibility of operating this women's wing is handled by his younger sister, Sadia Azhar, whose husband, Yusuf Azhar, died in attacks carried out during an Indian Army operation. According to the claims, Shaheen is responsible for connecting Muslim women in India with this women's wing of Jaish and has direct contact with Sadia Azhar.
A Kashmiri doctor, Dr Muzammil, also worked with Shaheen at Al-Falah University. A large quantity of explosive material (approximately 300-350 kg of ammonium nitrate), assault rifles (like AK-47), pistols, and ammunition were recovered from him. In this case, more than 52 people, including the Principal, faculty members, and students of Al-Falah University, have been questioned so far. A few hours after the arrest of three doctors from the group, including Shaheen and Shakeel, an explosion occurred in a moving car near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station in Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of 9 people so far, while many are still injured.
