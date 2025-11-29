Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Shocking Glitch Found in Thousands of Aircraft, IndiGo and Air India Take Major Step After Warning

Several Airbus aircraft have been found to have defects. Following this, IndiGo and Air India have issued advisories. Read the full story.

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Image: IANS

A320 aircraft Fault: A risk of flight control data corruption due to solar radiation has been identified in Airbus A320 family aircraft used worldwide. Following this, Airbus has issued an immediate order for software and hardware updates on approximately 6,000 of its aircraft. This has a direct impact on Indian airlines. IndiGo and Air India have issued advisories for passengers.

Air India Issues Advisory

Air India airline has informed about potential operational delays along with software changes in A320 series aircraft in its advisory. The company wrote on the social media platform 'X' that "We are aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators. This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled flight operations. The aviation company regretted and stated that passengers should check their flight status on our website before travelling. The airline has also issued helpline numbers (011-69329333, 011-69329999) for passengers.

IndiGo Also Issues Advisory

Similarly, IndiGo airline stated that safety always comes first. The company wrote in an 'X' post that "Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates on our aircraft with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols. While we work through these precautionary updates, there may be minor changes to some flight schedules. The company advised passengers to check the latest status of their flights on the IndiGo Airlines app and website before reaching the airport. The company also assured them that IndiGo's teams are available at all times to assist with rebooking, updates, and all information.

29 Nov 2025 12:12 pm

National News / Shocking Glitch Found in Thousands of Aircraft, IndiGo and Air India Take Major Step After Warning

