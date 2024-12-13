Shocking Negligence: Rat Nibbles Child’s Toe at Rajasthan’s Largest Cancer Hospital

On 11th December, the child was shifted from the Oncology Department to the Paediatric Department at Jaipur’s Cancer Hospital. The hospital is in a state of neglect and filth. Late at night, when the child began crying loudly, his family lifted the blanket to their shock—there, rats were gnawing at his toe.

The hospital is plagued by dirt and filth, and as a result, dogs, cats, and rodents roam freely. Rodents are a particular menace, especially at night, when they create a ruckus and jump around. Besides, stray dogs and other animals are also seen roaming around the hospital premises. The construction work in the hospital has also led to a lack of security personnel.

The hospital has outsourced cleaning services, but despite this, the hospital’s conditions have not improved. Food and other items are scattered around the hospital premises, which attracts rodents and other animals, who roam freely in the hospital premises.