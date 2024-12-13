scriptShocking Negligence: Rat Nibbles Child’s Toe at Rajasthan’s Largest Cancer Hospital | Shocking Negligence: Rat Nibbles Child&#39;s Toe at Rajasthan&#39;s Largest Cancer Hospital | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Shocking Negligence: Rat Nibbles Child’s Toe at Rajasthan’s Largest Cancer Hospital

The hospital is in a state of neglect and filth. Late at night, when the child began crying loudly, his family lifted the blanket to their shock—there, rats were gnawing at his toe.

JaipurDec 13, 2024 / 01:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: A Shocking Case of Negligence Emerges at Rajasthan’s Largest Cancer Hospital. A 10-year-old patient suffering from blood cancer had his toe nibbled by a rat. Upon hearing the child cry, his family lifted the blanket to discover the rat gnawing on his toe. The family rushed to the doctors, who then instructed the nursing staff to dress the wound with medication and bandages.
On 11th December, the child was shifted from the Oncology Department to the Paediatric Department at Jaipur’s Cancer Hospital. The hospital is in a state of neglect and filth. Late at night, when the child began crying loudly, his family lifted the blanket to their shock—there, rats were gnawing at his toe.
 
The hospital is plagued by dirt and filth, and as a result, dogs, cats, and rodents roam freely. Rodents are a particular menace, especially at night, when they create a ruckus and jump around. Besides, stray dogs and other animals are also seen roaming around the hospital premises. The construction work in the hospital has also led to a lack of security personnel.
The hospital has outsourced cleaning services, but despite this, the hospital’s conditions have not improved. Food and other items are scattered around the hospital premises, which attracts rodents and other animals, who roam freely in the hospital premises.

News / National News / Shocking Negligence: Rat Nibbles Child’s Toe at Rajasthan’s Largest Cancer Hospital

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Threatening Email in Russian Sent to RBI Governor Triggers Investigation

National News

Threatening Email in Russian Sent to RBI Governor Triggers Investigation

in 2 hours

Shocking Negligence: Rat Nibbles Child’s Toe at Rajasthan’s Largest Cancer Hospital

National News

Shocking Negligence: Rat Nibbles Child’s Toe at Rajasthan’s Largest Cancer Hospital

in 4 hours

IIT Kanpur student files rape charge against ACP, FIR registered

National News

IIT Kanpur student files rape charge against ACP, FIR registered

in 3 hours

Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Releases List of 21 Candidates

Political

Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Releases List of 21 Candidates

in 21 minutes

Latest National News

IIT Kanpur student files rape charge against ACP, FIR registered

National News

IIT Kanpur student files rape charge against ACP, FIR registered

in 3 hours

Threatening Email in Russian Sent to RBI Governor Triggers Investigation

National News

Threatening Email in Russian Sent to RBI Governor Triggers Investigation

in 2 hours

Chief Minister Yogi Returns to Prayagraj for the Second Time in a Week, Reviews Mahakumbh and PM Modi’s Programme Preparations

National News

Chief Minister Yogi Returns to Prayagraj for the Second Time in a Week, Reviews Mahakumbh and PM Modi’s Programme Preparations

20 hours ago

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

National News

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.