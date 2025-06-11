scriptShubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak | Shubhanshu Shukla&#39;s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak | Latest News | Patrika News
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

Shubham Shukla’s Axiom-4 mission has been postponed once again. A liquid oxygen (LOx) leak was detected during an inspection of the booster following a ‘static fire’ test. This has resulted in another delay for the mission.

Jun 11, 2025 / 10:45 am

Patrika Desk

The Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been postponed again. Shukla was scheduled to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of this mission. A liquid oxygen (LOx) leak was detected during a post-‘static fire’ test inspection of the booster, leading to another delay. The technical team is currently working to rectify the issue. The launch will be permitted only after the repairs are completed. SpaceX has confirmed this information.
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla was set to make history on Wednesday. The Axiom-4 mission, carrying Shukla and three other astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), was scheduled to launch at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday. This is not the first postponement for Shukla’s mission.

Two Weeks in Space, 60 Experiments

The Axiom-4 mission to the ISS is utilising SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. The astronauts aboard Axiom-4, one each from India, Poland, Hungary, and the USA, will spend two weeks on the ISS and participate in approximately 60 experiments, scientific studies, and outreach programs. India, Poland, and Hungary are sending their first astronauts into space in over 40 years; these astronauts are also the first from their respective countries to visit the space station.

Postponed Until June 11th

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on June 9th that the Axiom-4 mission, carrying Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), was postponed until 5:30 PM on June 11th due to adverse weather conditions.

ISRO Provides Update on X

ISRO stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed from June 10th, 2025, to June 11th, 2025, due to weather conditions. The targeted launch time is 5:30 PM IST on June 11th, 2025.

