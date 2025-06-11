Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla was set to make history on Wednesday. The Axiom-4 mission, carrying Shukla and three other astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), was scheduled to launch at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday. This is not the first postponement for Shukla’s mission.

As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch pad. It is understood that LOX leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during the test. Based on the discussion… pic.twitter.com/VRfyWMOFLg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025 Two Weeks in Space, 60 Experiments The Axiom-4 mission to the ISS is utilising SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. The astronauts aboard Axiom-4, one each from India, Poland, Hungary, and the USA, will spend two weeks on the ISS and participate in approximately 60 experiments, scientific studies, and outreach programs. India, Poland, and Hungary are sending their first astronauts into space in over 40 years; these astronauts are also the first from their respective countries to visit the space station. The Axiom-4 mission to the ISS is utilising SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. The astronauts aboard Axiom-4, one each from India, Poland, Hungary, and the USA, will spend two weeks on the ISS and participate in approximately 60 experiments, scientific studies, and outreach programs. India, Poland, and Hungary are sending their first astronauts into space in over 40 years; these astronauts are also the first from their respective countries to visit the space station.

Postponed Until June 11th The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on June 9th that the Axiom-4 mission, carrying Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), was postponed until 5:30 PM on June 11th due to adverse weather conditions.