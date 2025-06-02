Sikkim Landslide: Three Soldiers Dead, Six Missing After Army Camp Destroyed

Three Soldiers Killed An official statement confirmed that a devastating landslide, triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall in the region, led to the death of three soldiers. Their bodies have been recovered. Tourists Rescued in Lachung Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Mangan district reported that 1600 tourists stranded in Lachung were safely rescued on Monday. They had been stranded since May 30th due to landslides and swollen rivers caused by heavy rainfall. Debris clearance was carried out on Sunday night, and the rescue operation commenced on Monday morning.

#WATCH Mangan, Sikkim: Landslides have occurred in Theng and Chungthang areas of North Sikkim due to heavy rains. According to the district administration, many properties have been damaged. (Source: I&PR Mangan) pic.twitter.com/gv2Ngmjt4Q— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 31, 2025 Search Operation Continues Arun Thatal, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chungthang, stated that the army camp in Chatten was hit by a landslide after the water level in the Lachen river rose. Three army personnel have been recovered, and six remain missing. The army is continuing its search operation. Arun Thatal, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chungthang, stated that the army camp in Chatten was hit by a landslide after the water level in the Lachen river rose. Three army personnel have been recovered, and six remain missing. The army is continuing its search operation.

Nine Initially Missing It is reported that nine people, including eight tourists, went missing in North Sikkim last Thursday after their vehicle plunged into the swollen Teesta River. Chatten, located approximately 3 km from Lachen, is one of the worst-affected areas by the landslides and houses several army camps.