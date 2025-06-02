scriptSikkim Landslide: Three Soldiers Dead, Six Missing After Army Camp Destroyed | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

National News

Sikkim Landslide: Three Soldiers Dead, Six Missing After Army Camp Destroyed

Chungthang Sub-Divisional Police Officer Arun Thatal stated that an army camp located amidst rocks was hit by a landslide after rising water levels in the Lachen River.

Jun 02, 2025 / 04:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Heavy Rain: Heavy rain and landslides have caused widespread devastation in Sikkim. A landslide at a military camp in Chatten, North Sikkim, resulted in the death of three soldiers, while six others remain missing. The deceased have been identified as Havildar Lakhvinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and porter Abhishek Lakra. The army has launched rescue and relief operations.

Three Soldiers Killed

An official statement confirmed that a devastating landslide, triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall in the region, led to the death of three soldiers. Their bodies have been recovered.

Tourists Rescued in Lachung

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Mangan district reported that 1600 tourists stranded in Lachung were safely rescued on Monday. They had been stranded since May 30th due to landslides and swollen rivers caused by heavy rainfall. Debris clearance was carried out on Sunday night, and the rescue operation commenced on Monday morning.

Search Operation Continues

Arun Thatal, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chungthang, stated that the army camp in Chatten was hit by a landslide after the water level in the Lachen river rose. Three army personnel have been recovered, and six remain missing. The army is continuing its search operation.

Nine Initially Missing

It is reported that nine people, including eight tourists, went missing in North Sikkim last Thursday after their vehicle plunged into the swollen Teesta River. Chatten, located approximately 3 km from Lachen, is one of the worst-affected areas by the landslides and houses several army camps.

Red Alert Issued

Considering the situation, the state government has issued a red alert for Mangan district. The heavy rainfall has caused the Teesta River to swell significantly, posing a flood risk to several areas.

News / National News / Sikkim Landslide: Three Soldiers Dead, Six Missing After Army Camp Destroyed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

National News

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days

National News

COVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days

1 hour ago

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

Jodhpur

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

3 hours ago

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

Education News

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

2 hours ago

Latest National News

Air India-Air Mauritius Partnership Opens Easier African Travel for Indian Tourists

Business

Air India-Air Mauritius Partnership Opens Easier African Travel for Indian Tourists

in 4 hours

Anna University Rape Case: Chennai Court Sentences Accused to 30 Years Imprisonment

National News

Anna University Rape Case: Chennai Court Sentences Accused to 30 Years Imprisonment

in 4 hours

IMD Issues 3-Hour Storm Warning: Heavy Rain and High Winds Expected

National News

IMD Issues 3-Hour Storm Warning: Heavy Rain and High Winds Expected

in 4 hours

Northeast India Rains Claim 34 Lives, Assam Breaks 132-Year-Old Record

National News

Northeast India Rains Claim 34 Lives, Assam Breaks 132-Year-Old Record

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.