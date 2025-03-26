scriptSix Countries, Including US and UK, Restrict Travel to This Indian State | Six Countries, Including US and UK, Restrict Travel to This Indian State | Latest News | Patrika News
Six Countries, Including US and UK, Restrict Travel to This Indian State

The countries that have imposed travel restrictions include the USA, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, and Switzerland.

GuwahatiMar 26, 2025 / 11:31 am

Patrika Desk

6 देशों ने असम की यात्रा पर लगाई पाबंदी

Assam: Six countries, including the USA and the UK, have issued travel advisories against their citizens visiting Assam and the rest of Northeast India. This decision has been taken in view of the law and order situation in the Northeast. Assam’s Tourism Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Das, revealed this information in the state assembly on Tuesday while responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Rakibuddin Ahmed.

These Six Countries Issued Advisories

The countries that have imposed travel restrictions include the USA, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, and Switzerland. The minister stated that the state’s tourism department is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs to lift these restrictions.

Decision Based on Law and Order Situation

The minister explained that these six countries made this decision considering the law and order situation. This advisory applies to Assam as well as other northeastern states. He added that a high-level delegation from Australia recently visited Assam to assess this aspect.

Decline in Tourist Numbers

Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das reported a decrease in tourist numbers. He stated that the number of tourists visiting Assam in the financial year 2022-23 was 98,31,141, which decreased to 70,67,335 in 2023-24. Furthermore, this number dropped to 67,88,565 (until January) in 2024-25.

CM’s Statement

Furthermore, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had previously stated that the state government is in contact with various country embassies to change the negative perceptions about Northeast India. He argues that Assam and most states in the region have been peaceful for the past five years, and it’s time to revise these travel advisories.

