Six Countries, Including US and UK, Restrict Travel to This Indian State

These Six Countries Issued Advisories The countries that have imposed travel restrictions include the USA, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, and Switzerland. The minister stated that the state’s tourism department is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs to lift these restrictions.

Decision Based on Law and Order Situation The minister explained that these six countries made this decision considering the law and order situation. This advisory applies to Assam as well as other northeastern states. He added that a high-level delegation from Australia recently visited Assam to assess this aspect.

Decline in Tourist Numbers Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das reported a decrease in tourist numbers. He stated that the number of tourists visiting Assam in the financial year 2022-23 was 98,31,141, which decreased to 70,67,335 in 2023-24. Furthermore, this number dropped to 67,88,565 (until January) in 2024-25.