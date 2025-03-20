Six Killed as Ash-Laden Truck Overturns on Car in Bikaner, Rajasthan

Havildar Sunil said that the car was going from Bikaner towards Nokha. The trolley was coming from Nokha towards Bikaner. The trolley overturned onto the car during an overtaking manoeuvre. Three JCBs were called to remove the trolley from the car.

The deceased have not yet been formally identified. It is suspected that they were residents of Nokha. They were likely returning to Nokha after attending a function in Bikaner. All from the Same Family

All six occupants of the car died in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Ashok (45), son of Jagnath; Mulchand (45), son of Gangaram; Pappuram (55), son of Gangaram; Shyamsunder (60), son of Chetanram; Dwaraka Prasad (45), son of Chetanram; and Karniram (50), son of Mohanram.

ASI Charansingh stated that all the deceased belonged to the same family. Mulchand and Pappuram, and Shyamsunder and Dwaraka Prasad were brothers. The IG and SP arrived at the scene late at night.