scriptSix-Lane Elevated Corridor Approved for Four Major MP Cities | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Six-Lane Elevated Corridor Approved for Four Major MP Cities

This new corridor will reduce the distance between Empri and Ratnagiri from approximately eight kilometres to five kilometres.

BhopalFeb 13, 2025 / 02:13 pm

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

Six-Lane Elevated Corridor Approved for Four Major MP Cities

Mp News: Approval has been granted from Delhi for the length and cost of the proposed six-lane elevated corridor from Narmadapuram Road to Ampri in Madhya Pradesh. Last month, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, instructed officials regarding its construction. The approximately eight-kilometre distance from Ampri to Ratnagiri will be reduced to five kilometres with this new corridor. Its estimated cost is around ₹700 crore.
This corridor will start from the Ratnagiri intersection and pass through Kalibadi, Barkheda, and DRM intersection before reaching Ampri. The six-lane elevated corridor will ease travel to Misrod and beyond, up to 11 Mile. This project was approved in October 2023 by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Its completion will allow residents of the Narmadapuram route to travel to and from important cities like Indore, Jaipur, Gwalior, and Mumbai without hindrance.

Funding from Bridge Fund

MLA Minister Krishna Gaur has had two meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari within a month regarding the corridor. Funding for this will come from the central government’s bridge fund. Recently, funds for the inaugurated Ambedkar Bridge were also received from this source. This ensures there is no shortage of funds for the bridge and work is completed quickly.

New Bypass is to be Constructed

The Ampri to Ratnagiri elevated corridor will serve as a new bypass. Currently, there is an 11-mile bypass, but it will remain for local transport within the city. This is why it will be connected to a six-lane road from Misrod to Ampri. Traffic coming from Misrod will travel approximately seven kilometres on the six-lane road before reaching the elevated corridor. From there, it will directly reach Ayodhya Bypass via Ratnagiri intersection. From there, one can proceed towards Gandhi Nagar, the airport, and Bairagarh.
“The Ampri to Ratnagiri elevated corridor will be six-lane. Work has begun on preparing the DPR (Detailed Project Report).” – RK Singh, Regional Officer, National Highway.

News / National News / Six-Lane Elevated Corridor Approved for Four Major MP Cities

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: Police in Udaipur attacked twice while mediating a dispute

Crime

Rajasthan: Police in Udaipur attacked twice while mediating a dispute

2 hours ago

Woman Uses Emergency Button After Street Harassment, Harasser Arrested in Jaipur

Special

Woman Uses Emergency Button After Street Harassment, Harasser Arrested in Jaipur

2 hours ago

RCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

Cricket News

RCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

in 3 hours

Rapper Abhinav Singh Found Dead in Bengaluru House, Family Accuses Wife

OTT News

Rapper Abhinav Singh Found Dead in Bengaluru House, Family Accuses Wife

16 minutes ago

Latest National News

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Airport on 292 Acres

National News

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Airport on 292 Acres

in 2 hours

Raigarh Municipality Election: Poultry Ban May Be Lifted After Polls

Patrika plus

Raigarh Municipality Election: Poultry Ban May Be Lifted After Polls

2 days ago

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Obscene Comments: FIRs Filed, Parliament Row Looms

National News

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Obscene Comments: FIRs Filed, Parliament Row Looms

2 days ago

Maha Kumbh Special Trains: A Train Every Four Minutes to Prevent Crowding

National News

Maha Kumbh Special Trains: A Train Every Four Minutes to Prevent Crowding

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.