Six-Lane Elevated Corridor Approved for Four Major MP Cities

This corridor will start from the Ratnagiri intersection and pass through Kalibadi, Barkheda, and DRM intersection before reaching Ampri. The six-lane elevated corridor will ease travel to Misrod and beyond, up to 11 Mile. This project was approved in October 2023 by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Its completion will allow residents of the Narmadapuram route to travel to and from important cities like Indore, Jaipur, Gwalior, and Mumbai without hindrance.

Funding from Bridge Fund MLA Minister Krishna Gaur has had two meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari within a month regarding the corridor. Funding for this will come from the central government’s bridge fund. Recently, funds for the inaugurated Ambedkar Bridge were also received from this source. This ensures there is no shortage of funds for the bridge and work is completed quickly.

New Bypass is to be Constructed The Ampri to Ratnagiri elevated corridor will serve as a new bypass. Currently, there is an 11-mile bypass, but it will remain for local transport within the city. This is why it will be connected to a six-lane road from Misrod to Ampri. Traffic coming from Misrod will travel approximately seven kilometres on the six-lane road before reaching the elevated corridor. From there, it will directly reach Ayodhya Bypass via Ratnagiri intersection. From there, one can proceed towards Gandhi Nagar, the airport, and Bairagarh.

“The Ampri to Ratnagiri elevated corridor will be six-lane. Work has begun on preparing the DPR (Detailed Project Report).” – RK Singh, Regional Officer, National Highway.