National News

Six-Lane Expressway to Connect Three States, Transforming Rural Landscapes

Six-Lane Expressway: Madhya Pradesh is soon to receive the gift of a new six-lane expressway.

Dec 16, 2024

Patrika Desk

six lane express
Six-Lane Expressway: Madhya Pradesh is soon to receive a new six-lane expressway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is currently conducting surveys for this project. This 300-kilometre-long greenfield expressway will reduce travel time to a neighbouring state to just 5 hours. The project is estimated to cost around ₹15,000 crore.

NHAI Surveying Three Routes

The NHAI is conducting surveys for a six-lane greenfield expressway connecting Lakhnadon to Raipur. Upon completion, the travel time between Lakhnadon and Raipur will be reduced from 8 hours to 5 hours. The 300-kilometre highway is expected to pass through Balaghat before reaching Lakhnadon. The survey report will soon be prepared and sent to Delhi.

Connecting Three States

The six-lane expressway, running from Lakhnadon to Raipur, prioritises connecting smaller routes. The construction is expected to take approximately five years. This six-lane expressway will directly connect to the expressway being constructed under the Bharatmala Project, which runs from Raipur to Visakhapatnam.

5-Hour Travel Time

The construction of the six-lane expressway from Lakhnadon to Raipur is estimated to cost around Rs15,000 crore. Surveys are being conducted along three routes: First, Lakhnadon- Dhanora- Keolari- Ugali- Kanjai- Lalbarra- Balaghat; second, Lakhnadon- Nainpur- Baihar- Malajkhand to Raipur; and third, Lakhnadon- Chhapara- Seoni- Barghat- Lalbarra Kala Ghat- Rajgaon to Raipur. This will reduce the travel time from 8 hours to just 5 hours.

Significant Benefits for Jabalpur Residents

The Lakhnadon-Raipur expressway will significantly benefit the residents of Jabalpur. Road construction from Jabalpur to Mandla will further improve connectivity to Raipur. Currently, the distance between Lakhnadon and Raipur is 340 kilometres, requiring travellers to pass through Mandla, Chilfi, Kawardha, and Bemetara, taking approximately 8 hours.

