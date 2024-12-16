Six-Lane Expressway to Connect Three States, Transforming Rural Landscapes

NHAI Surveying Three Routes The NHAI is conducting surveys for a six-lane greenfield expressway connecting Lakhnadon to Raipur. Upon completion, the travel time between Lakhnadon and Raipur will be reduced from 8 hours to 5 hours. The 300-kilometre highway is expected to pass through Balaghat before reaching Lakhnadon. The survey report will soon be prepared and sent to Delhi.
Connecting Three States The six-lane expressway, running from Lakhnadon to Raipur, prioritises connecting smaller routes. The construction is expected to take approximately five years. This six-lane expressway will directly connect to the expressway being constructed under the Bharatmala Project, which runs from Raipur to Visakhapatnam.
5-Hour Travel Time The construction of the six-lane expressway from Lakhnadon to Raipur is estimated to cost around Rs15,000 crore. Surveys are being conducted along three routes: First, Lakhnadon- Dhanora- Keolari- Ugali- Kanjai- Lalbarra- Balaghat; second, Lakhnadon- Nainpur- Baihar- Malajkhand to Raipur; and third, Lakhnadon- Chhapara- Seoni- Barghat- Lalbarra Kala Ghat- Rajgaon to Raipur. This will reduce the travel time from 8 hours to just 5 hours.
Significant Benefits for Jabalpur Residents The Lakhnadon-Raipur expressway will significantly benefit the residents of Jabalpur. Road construction from Jabalpur to Mandla will further improve connectivity to Raipur. Currently, the distance between Lakhnadon and Raipur is 340 kilometres, requiring travellers to pass through Mandla, Chilfi, Kawardha, and Bemetara, taking approximately 8 hours.