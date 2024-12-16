Six-Lane Expressway to Connect Three States, Transforming Rural Landscapes

NHAI Surveying Three Routes The NHAI is conducting surveys for a six-lane greenfield expressway connecting Lakhnadon to Raipur. Upon completion, the travel time between Lakhnadon and Raipur will be reduced from 8 hours to 5 hours. The 300-kilometre highway is expected to pass through Balaghat before reaching Lakhnadon. The survey report will soon be prepared and sent to Delhi.

Connecting Three States The six-lane expressway, running from Lakhnadon to Raipur, prioritises connecting smaller routes. The construction is expected to take approximately five years. This six-lane expressway will directly connect to the expressway being constructed under the Bharatmala Project, which runs from Raipur to Visakhapatnam.

5-Hour Travel Time The construction of the six-lane expressway from Lakhnadon to Raipur is estimated to cost around Rs15,000 crore. Surveys are being conducted along three routes: First, Lakhnadon- Dhanora- Keolari- Ugali- Kanjai- Lalbarra- Balaghat; second, Lakhnadon- Nainpur- Baihar- Malajkhand to Raipur; and third, Lakhnadon- Chhapara- Seoni- Barghat- Lalbarra Kala Ghat- Rajgaon to Raipur. This will reduce the travel time from 8 hours to just 5 hours.