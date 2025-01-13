Slowest City: Kolkata-Bengaluru ranked India’s slowest cities, check Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai rankings

In the 2024 Global Traffic Index released by Dutch location technology firm TomTom, Kolkata and Bengaluru secured the top two spots in the list of India’s most congested cities. Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai follow, completing the top five. Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ernakulam, Jaipur, and New Delhi occupy the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th positions respectively. Globally in 2024, Bengaluru emerged as the third slowest city in terms of travel time, after Barranquilla, Colombia, and Kolkata. In 2023, Bengaluru was ranked sixth, and in 2022, it held the second position.

Global City Ranking Rank – City – 10km Travel Time – Time Wasted Annually 1. Barranquilla – 36 minutes 6 seconds – 130 hours 2. Kolkata – 34 minutes 33 seconds – 110 hours

3. Bengaluru – 34 minutes 10 seconds – 117 hours 4. Pune – 33 minutes 22 seconds – 108 hours 5. London – 33 minutes 17 seconds – 113 hours 6. Kyoto – 33 minutes 16 seconds – 95 hours

7. Lima – 33 minutes 12 seconds – 155 hours 8. Davao City – 32 minutes 59 seconds – 136 hours 9. Trujillo – 32 minutes 56 seconds – 102 hours 10. Dublin – 32 minutes 45 seconds – 155 hours

18. Hyderabad – 31 minutes 30 seconds – 85 hours 31. Chennai – 30 minutes 20 seconds – 94 hours 39. Mumbai – 29 minutes 26 seconds – 103 hours 43. Ahmedabad – 29 minutes 3 seconds – 73 hours

50. Ernakulam – 28 minutes 30 seconds – 88 hours 52. Jaipur – 28 minutes 28 seconds – 83 hours 122. New Delhi – 23 minutes 24 seconds – 76 hours The report states that for Kolkata, the average travel time for 10 kilometres in 2024 was 34 minutes and 33 seconds, 10 seconds more than in 2023. Kolkata residents spent 110 hours in peak congestion annually, with a congestion level of 32 per cent. Data shows that the average travel time in Barranquilla was 36 minutes and six seconds, while in Kolkata it was 34 minutes and 33 seconds. Barranquilla and Kolkata were ranked 16th and 169th respectively in the congestion index. Bengaluru data reveals that October 5th (Saturday) was the worst day, with drivers taking 39 minutes and 21 seconds to travel 10km. The congestion level that day was 58%.