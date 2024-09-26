Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

scriptSnake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral | Latest News | Patrika News
Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express : A poisonous snake suddenly appeared in the AC coach of the 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath train, causing panic among passengers. The railway administration was immediately informed.

Sep 26, 2024

Snake in Garib Rath Train
A shocking incident has come to light from the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express. A dangerous snake was spotted in the AC coach of the train near Kasara railway station in Maharashtra. The snake was seen crawling in the coach, causing chaos among passengers. Fortunately, no passenger was bitten by the snake.
According to the information received, a poisonous snake was spotted in the AC coach of the 12187 Garib Rath train, causing panic among passengers. This incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the internet.
It is reported that the snake was first spotted in seat number 23 of coach G-17 (AC G17) of the 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath train. The video shows the snake crawling between the seats and trying to climb up to the roof of the train. Meanwhile, the passengers were seen panicking and leaving their seats.
According to reports, as soon as the train approached Kasara station, the passengers spotted the snake. They immediately informed the train staff. Meanwhile, a passenger quickly recorded a video of the snake, which has now gone viral.
Fortunately, no passenger was harmed, and efforts are being made to safely rescue the snake. All passengers have been shifted to another coach, and coach G17 has been locked. Meanwhile, the incident has become a topic of discussion among passengers.

