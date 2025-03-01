scriptSnowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Snowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update

Weather Forecast: According to the meteorological department, cloudy conditions are expected in several areas. Furthermore, there is a possibility of hailstorms accompanied by strong winds in many parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

BharatMar 01, 2025 / 09:47 am

Patrika Desk

IMD Weather Update: Considering the changing weather in North India, the IMD has issued an update stating that there is a possibility of strong winds (30-40 km/h), lightning, and hail in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Snowfall continues in the mountainous regions. There is also a possibility of hailstones with gusty winds in several areas of western Uttar Pradesh.

Possibility of Hail

According to the latest update from the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strong winds (30-40 km/h), lightning, and hail in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Chances of Rain

On Saturday, there is a likelihood of heavy rain with thunderstorms in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. These states could receive up to 70 mm of rainfall.

Temperature Change in Delhi

According to the IMD, Delhi experienced cloudy conditions on Friday, resulting in a maximum temperature of 27°C, which is 0.9°C above the average temperature for this season. The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4°C, the second highest minimum temperature this month.

Rainfall in Rajasthan

Many districts of the state experienced cloudy conditions. Light rain occurred in several districts, including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, and Churu. On Friday, some villages in Bikaner and Churu districts experienced hail along with rain. The hailstorm caused a drop in temperature, resulting in a slightly cooler feel.

Cloudy Conditions in UP

Over the next hour, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and hail/storms in Kasganj (UP). Light to moderate rain is likely with light thunder and lightning in Sahaswan, Budaun, Sikandara Rao, and Ganjdundwara (UP).

News / National News / Snowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump-Zelensky meeting: Heated exchange video shows Trump tell Zelensky he is gambling with lives

World

Trump-Zelensky meeting: Heated exchange video shows Trump tell Zelensky he is gambling with lives

in 4 hours

Snowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update

National News

Snowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update

in 5 hours

Ring Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement

Special

Ring Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement

in 5 hours

Bomb Blasts Kill 11 at Congo Rally

Miscellenous World

Bomb Blasts Kill 11 at Congo Rally

13 hours ago

Latest National News

Earthquake Shakes Four Nations: India, Pakistan, Nepal and Tibet

National News

Earthquake Shakes Four Nations: India, Pakistan, Nepal and Tibet

20 hours ago

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Ladli Behna’s wait is over! Date for eighth instalment revealed

National News

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Ladli Behna’s wait is over! Date for eighth instalment revealed

1 day ago

US Company to Directly Source Goods from these 8 Districts in MP

National News

US Company to Directly Source Goods from these 8 Districts in MP

1 day ago

Midnight Horror: TTE Harasses Sleeping IIT Student on Train, Father Seeks Justice from Rail Minister

National News

Midnight Horror: TTE Harasses Sleeping IIT Student on Train, Father Seeks Justice from Rail Minister

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.