Snowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update

Possibility of Hail According to the latest update from the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strong winds (30-40 km/h), lightning, and hail in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Chances of Rain On Saturday, there is a likelihood of heavy rain with thunderstorms in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. These states could receive up to 70 mm of rainfall.

Temperature Change in Delhi According to the IMD, Delhi experienced cloudy conditions on Friday, resulting in a maximum temperature of 27°C, which is 0.9°C above the average temperature for this season. The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4°C, the second highest minimum temperature this month.

Rainfall in Rajasthan Many districts of the state experienced cloudy conditions. Light rain occurred in several districts, including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, and Churu. On Friday, some villages in Bikaner and Churu districts experienced hail along with rain. The hailstorm caused a drop in temperature, resulting in a slightly cooler feel.