Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Historic Confluence of 1000 Years of Faith and 75 Years of Reconstruction, PM Modi to Lead 'Shaurya Yatra'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Saturday evening. On this day, Modi will visit and offer prayers at the Somnath Temple and participate in the chanting of the Omkar mantra. He will also witness a drone show. This show will depict the entire history of Somnath in the sky. On Sunday, he will address a huge gathering on the 'Swabhiman Mahaparv' (Great Festival of Self-Pride). PM Modi is also the chairman of the Somnath Trust. The Gujarat government and the central government are presenting this occasion not just as a religious event, but as a celebration of India's civilisational memory.