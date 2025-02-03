scriptSon of Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan Dies by Suicide | Latest News | Patrika News
Son of Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan Dies by Suicide

Ayan Zahed Khan, the only son of Shakeel Ahmed Khan, the leader of the Bihar Congress Legislature Party, has committed suicide.

PatnaFeb 03, 2025 / 12:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Ayan Zahid Khan, the only son of Shakeel Ahmed Khan, leader of the Bihar Congress Legislature Party, has died by suicide. The 17-year-old was found dead in his room, having hanged himself. The reason for the suicide is yet unknown, leaving the family devastated. Shakeel Khan is reportedly out of Bihar at the moment. The MLA resides in Gardanibagh.

Body Found in Official Residence

It is being reported that the body of Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s son was found at the government residence of Shakeel Ahmad Khan in Patna. He had slept alone in his room at night. When he didn’t wake up in the morning, the family checked his room. Everyone was shocked by what they saw inside. They found his body hanging in the room. It is said that Ayaan was Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s only son. Now, only a daughter remains in the family.

Forensic Team Arrives

Senior police officials arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the incident. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been called in. The police are currently investigating the matter. Shakeel Ahmed Khan is known for his clean image. The MLA hails from Kabar Kothi village in Katihar district. He was first elected as an MLA from the Kadwa assembly constituency in Katihar in 2015, representing the Congress party.

