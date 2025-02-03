Son of Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan Dies by Suicide

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Congress leader Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s son died allegedly by suicide. Visuals from his Gardanibagh residence. pic.twitter.com/e7IAW8Yr8l — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025 Body Found in Official Residence It is being reported that the body of Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s son was found at the government residence of Shakeel Ahmad Khan in Patna. He had slept alone in his room at night. When he didn’t wake up in the morning, the family checked his room. Everyone was shocked by what they saw inside. They found his body hanging in the room. It is said that Ayaan was Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s only son. Now, only a daughter remains in the family. It is being reported that the body of Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s son was found at the government residence of Shakeel Ahmad Khan in Patna. He had slept alone in his room at night. When he didn’t wake up in the morning, the family checked his room. Everyone was shocked by what they saw inside. They found his body hanging in the room. It is said that Ayaan was Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s only son. Now, only a daughter remains in the family.

Forensic Team Arrives Senior police officials arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the incident. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been called in. The police are currently investigating the matter. Shakeel Ahmed Khan is known for his clean image. The MLA hails from Kabar Kothi village in Katihar district. He was first elected as an MLA from the Kadwa assembly constituency in Katihar in 2015, representing the Congress party.