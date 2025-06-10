scriptRaja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Brought to Phulwari Sharif Police Station in Patna | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Brought to Phulwari Sharif Police Station in Patna

Sonam, who travelled from Ghazipur via Buxar to Patna, has been kept at the Phulwari Sharif police station in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Four to five officers arrived at the police station with her, accompanied by a female constable.

PatnaJun 10, 2025 / 10:05 am

Patrika Desk

Sonam Raghuvanshi (Photo – Video screenshot ANI X)

In the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the accused wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was taken to Shillong by Meghalaya Police late on Monday night. Sonam, who had reached Patna from Ghazipur via Buxar, was kept at the Phulwari Sharif police station. It took the police team around five hours to reach Patna.
Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam had gone on their honeymoon on 20 May after their wedding. On 23 May, they went missing from the Sohra area in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. On 2 June, Raja’s body was found in a gorge. Sonam had also gone missing after that.

Sonam at Patna’s Phulwari Sharif Police Station

It is reported that the police arrived in Patna with Sonam around 5:15 AM on Tuesday. Sonam has been kept at the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna, a video of which has also surfaced. The police will be taking Sonam to Guwahati at 12:25 PM today via air, under tight security. Sonam was presented before the District Judge’s court in Ghazipur on Monday night. A 72-hour transit remand has been granted to the Shillong police.

4-5 Officers Arrived at the Station with Sonam

ASI Surendra Kumar of Patna’s Phulwari Sharif police station confirmed Sonam’s arrival. He stated that a woman named Sonam was brought to the police station and is being questioned. Surendra Kumar mentioned that 4-5 officers arrived with her, accompanied by a female constable. Security has been heightened around the police station.

Refused Food

According to the police, there was no conversation during the transit. Police officials stated that when offered food, she refused, citing a severe headache and inability to sleep. Despite repeated offers of food and drink, she consistently refused.

