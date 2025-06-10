Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Brought to Phulwari Sharif Police Station in Patna

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam had gone on their honeymoon on 20 May after their wedding. On 23 May, they went missing from the Sohra area in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. On 2 June, Raja’s body was found in a gorge. Sonam had also gone missing after that.

Sonam at Patna’s Phulwari Sharif Police Station It is reported that the police arrived in Patna with Sonam around 5:15 AM on Tuesday. Sonam has been kept at the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna, a video of which has also surfaced. The police will be taking Sonam to Guwahati at 12:25 PM today via air, under tight security. Sonam was presented before the District Judge’s court in Ghazipur on Monday night. A 72-hour transit remand has been granted to the Shillong police.

#WATCH राजा रघुवंशी हत्याकांड | पटना, बिहार: पटना के फुलवारी शरीफ पुलिस स्टेशन के अंदर की वीडियो, जहां सोनम रघुवंशी को रखा गया है। उसे मेघालय पुलिस ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर शिलांग ले जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/Z29jX5rNbP— ANI_Hindinews (@AHindinews) June 10, 2025 4-5 Officers Arrived at the Station with Sonam ASI Surendra Kumar of Patna's Phulwari Sharif police station confirmed Sonam's arrival. He stated that a woman named Sonam was brought to the police station and is being questioned. Surendra Kumar mentioned that 4-5 officers arrived with her, accompanied by a female constable. Security has been heightened around the police station.