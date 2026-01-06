6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

icon

Profile

National News

Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital After Health Worsens, Doctors Provide Update

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after experiencing breathing difficulties. Her condition is stable and she is responding well to treatment.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi (Image: IANS)

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi's health has deteriorated. She was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday after experiencing difficulty in breathing. According to a hospital release, her condition is currently stable and she is responding well to treatment.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Ajay Swarup informed that detailed medical investigations revealed that Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma had slightly worsened due to the combined effects of cold and pollution in Delhi.

Sonia Under Medical Supervision

As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for monitoring and further medical management. Providing more details about her treatment, the hospital chairman stated that Sonia is being administered antibiotics and other supportive medications.

Swarup mentioned that the decision to discharge her will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress. She might be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

Hearing in Voter List Dispute Case on February 7

Meanwhile, the hearing on a petition related to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, concerning the alleged inclusion of her name in the voter list without acquiring Indian citizenship, has been postponed.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi was scheduled to hear the revision petition filed in this matter. However, the court has set a new date after Sonia Gandhi's side requested more time to file a response.

What was stated on behalf of Sonia Gandhi?

The court has scheduled the next hearing in this case for February 7. During the hearing, it was informed to the court on behalf of Sonia Gandhi that more time is required to file a detailed response to the revision petition, leading to a request for adjournment of the hearing.

Accepting this request, the court adjourned the hearing of the case. This revision petition has been filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi.

The petition alleges that Sonia Gandhi had allegedly got her name included in the voter list before obtaining Indian citizenship.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sonia Gandhi

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 02:02 pm

English News / National News / Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital After Health Worsens, Doctors Provide Update

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.