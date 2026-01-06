Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital After Health Worsens, Doctors Provide Update

Sonia Gandhi (Image: IANS)
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi's health has deteriorated. She was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday after experiencing difficulty in breathing. According to a hospital release, her condition is currently stable and she is responding well to treatment.
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Ajay Swarup informed that detailed medical investigations revealed that Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma had slightly worsened due to the combined effects of cold and pollution in Delhi.
As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for monitoring and further medical management. Providing more details about her treatment, the hospital chairman stated that Sonia is being administered antibiotics and other supportive medications.
Swarup mentioned that the decision to discharge her will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress. She might be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.
Meanwhile, the hearing on a petition related to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, concerning the alleged inclusion of her name in the voter list without acquiring Indian citizenship, has been postponed.
The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi was scheduled to hear the revision petition filed in this matter. However, the court has set a new date after Sonia Gandhi's side requested more time to file a response.
The court has scheduled the next hearing in this case for February 7. During the hearing, it was informed to the court on behalf of Sonia Gandhi that more time is required to file a detailed response to the revision petition, leading to a request for adjournment of the hearing.
Accepting this request, the court adjourned the hearing of the case. This revision petition has been filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi.
The petition alleges that Sonia Gandhi had allegedly got her name included in the voter list before obtaining Indian citizenship.
