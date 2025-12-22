Soon after take-off, one engine of Air India aircraft fails, emergency landing at IGI

An Air India flight developed a sudden technical fault (Photo: IANS)
An Air India Boeing 777-300ER aircraft (VT-ALS) en route from Delhi to Mumbai made an emergency landing at IGI Airport. The aircraft was diverted back to Delhi due to a malfunction in one of its engines. Engine number 2 was found to have critically low oil pressure, following which the decision was taken to immediately turn it back.
Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said that the situation was completely unforeseen. However, the safety of passengers and the crew remains the airline’s highest priority. After the aircraft made a return landing, the technical inspection process was initiated, and the engineering team is currently carrying out the necessary checks.
After the aircraft landed, the ground staff provided immediate assistance to passengers in Delhi. At the same time, alternative arrangements have been made to send passengers to Mumbai. Air India stated that the safety of passengers and the crew is its top priority.
Regarding the aircraft’s landing, an Air India spokesperson said that under standard operating procedures, the crew of flight AI887, which was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on December 22, decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and both passengers and crew were subsequently deboarded.
The spokesperson further said that Air India sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. The aircraft is undergoing the necessary inspections. In Delhi, the airline’s ground team is providing immediate assistance to passengers, and alternative arrangements have been made to ensure they reach their destination at the earliest. At Air India, the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain the highest priority.
