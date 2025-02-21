Sourav Ganguly Accident: His car meets with an accident, know how Dada is doing

Although nobody was injured in the accident, two vehicles sustained minor damage. Ganguly had to wait for about 10 minutes before proceeding to his scheduled programme in Bardhaman. Two Accidents at Ganguly’s Home in One Month This is the second accident involving the Ganguly family in a short span of time. In January 2025, Ganguly’s daughter Sana Ganguly was also involved in an accident on Diamond Harbour Road in Kolkata when a bus collided with her car. Sana was unharmed, although her car sustained minor damage. After the collision, the bus driver tried to flee the scene, but the driver of Sana’s car chased it and stopped it near Saker Bazar. The police arrived promptly and apprehended the bus driver.