Special Trains Announced for Delhi, Mumbai Following Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Special Train Details:
- Ahmedabad to Delhi: A special air-conditioned (AC) train will depart from Ahmedabad for New Delhi at 11:30 PM.
- Ahmedabad to Mumbai: A special air-conditioned (AC) train will depart from Ahmedabad for Mumbai at 12:00 AM.
- Both trains will have AC-3 tier coaches.
Airport Operations Temporarily Suspended
Flight operations at Ahmedabad airport have been temporarily suspended due to the accident, necessitating alternative transport for passengers.
Emergency Number Released Ahmedabad City Police has released an emergency number, 07925620359, for police emergency services and information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.
Air India Announces Relief Measure Following the accident, Air India has announced a relief measure for passengers. Air India has extended a one-time waiver for passengers booked on flights to and from Ahmedabad between 12th and 14th June. This waiver applies to tickets issued up to 12th June.
Help Desk Established A help desk and assistance area have been set up outside the temporarily closed Ahmedabad airport for relatives of passengers on the London-bound Air India plane crash.
242 People Onboard There were 242 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian citizen. The accident occurred at approximately 1:38 PM when the plane, shortly after takeoff, crashed into a medical college hostel building, bursting into flames. The incident took place in the Meghaninagar area.