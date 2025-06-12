scriptSpecial Trains Announced for Delhi, Mumbai Following Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Latest News | Patrika News
Special Trains Announced for Delhi, Mumbai Following Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India has extended a one-time waiver for passengers with bookings on flights to and from Ahmedabad between June 12th and 14th.

AhmedabadJun 12, 2025 / 07:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Ahmedabad Plane Crash
(Photo-X)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Following an Air India plane crash (Flight AI171) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday, flights at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport have been temporarily suspended. This has stranded numerous passengers. To address the situation, Indian Railways has announced special trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai.

Special Train Details:

  • Ahmedabad to Delhi: A special air-conditioned (AC) train will depart from Ahmedabad for New Delhi at 11:30 PM.
  • Ahmedabad to Mumbai: A special air-conditioned (AC) train will depart from Ahmedabad for Mumbai at 12:00 AM.
  • Both trains will have AC-3 tier coaches.

Airport Operations Temporarily Suspended

Flight operations at Ahmedabad airport have been temporarily suspended due to the accident, necessitating alternative transport for passengers.

Emergency Number Released

Ahmedabad City Police has released an emergency number, 07925620359, for police emergency services and information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Air India Announces Relief Measure

Following the accident, Air India has announced a relief measure for passengers. Air India has extended a one-time waiver for passengers booked on flights to and from Ahmedabad between 12th and 14th June. This waiver applies to tickets issued up to 12th June.

Help Desk Established

A help desk and assistance area have been set up outside the temporarily closed Ahmedabad airport for relatives of passengers on the London-bound Air India plane crash.

242 People Onboard

There were 242 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian citizen. The accident occurred at approximately 1:38 PM when the plane, shortly after takeoff, crashed into a medical college hostel building, bursting into flames. The incident took place in the Meghaninagar area.

