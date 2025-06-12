Special Trains Announced for Delhi, Mumbai Following Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Special Train Details: Ahmedabad to Delhi: A special air-conditioned (AC) train will depart from Ahmedabad for New Delhi at 11:30 PM.

A special air-conditioned (AC) train will depart from Ahmedabad for New Delhi at 11:30 PM. Ahmedabad to Mumbai: A special air-conditioned (AC) train will depart from Ahmedabad for Mumbai at 12:00 AM.

Both trains will have AC-3 tier coaches. Airport Operations Temporarily Suspended Flight operations at Ahmedabad airport have been temporarily suspended due to the accident, necessitating alternative transport for passengers.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Visuals from the doctors' hostel where the London-bound Air India flight crashed. The tail fin of the aircraft seen on the premises. pic.twitter.com/ij85a9rMEE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025 Emergency Number Released Ahmedabad City Police has released an emergency number, 07925620359, for police emergency services and information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Anxious family members gather outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad as they rush here to get an update about their loved ones who were on board the ill-fated London-bound Air India aircraft. A man breaks down and pleads with the authority to let him in. pic.twitter.com/BPq5GZnL1p— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025 Air India Announces Relief Measure Following the accident, Air India has announced a relief measure for passengers. Air India has extended a one-time waiver for passengers booked on flights to and from Ahmedabad between 12th and 14th June. This waiver applies to tickets issued up to 12th June.

Help Desk Established A help desk and assistance area have been set up outside the temporarily closed Ahmedabad airport for relatives of passengers on the London-bound Air India plane crash.