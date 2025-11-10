Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

SpiceJet Flight from Mumbai to Kolkata Suffers Engine Failure Mid-Air, Passengers Narrowly Escape

SpiceJet flight SG670 made a safe landing at 11:38 PM after one of its engines malfunctioned. Currently, all passengers and crew are safe.

Kolkata

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

SpiceJet flight Mumbai

SpiceJet Flight (Photo: IANS/File)

A SpiceJet flight travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata experienced a sudden engine malfunction. According to Kolkata airport officials, flight number SG670 had to make an emergency landing after the engine failure.

Officials also stated that the flight landed safely late on Sunday night. All passengers are safe. It is worth noting that on November 7, several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, had issued advisories alerting passengers about potential delays following disruptions in flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Reason for Several Flight Delays

According to Delhi Airport, at least 100 flights were delayed due to a technical glitch in the air traffic control system. Passengers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Airlines assured that their staff were assisting passengers to minimise inconvenience.

What did SpiceJet say?

SpiceJet posted on X: "Due to ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a track of their flight status via spicejet.com."

Meanwhile, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson, a SpiceJet flight from Kandla Airport in Gujarat to Mumbai had to make an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on September 12, after an external wheel was found on the runway post-takeoff.

All Passengers and Crew Safe

A technical malfunction was reported in the SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, following which a full emergency was declared at the airport as a precautionary measure. The aircraft landed safely on runway 27 at 3:51 PM, and all passengers and crew were safe.

