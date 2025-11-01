Srikakulam Stampede: Nine Devotees Dead in Andhra Pradesh Temple

Stempede (Image: @revathitweets)
Srikakulam Stampede: Nine people have died and several others have been injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. CM Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his regret over the incident. Relief and rescue operations are underway at the scene.
CM Naidu tweeted, "The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district has had a profound impact. It is deeply saddening that devotees lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have asked local authorities and public representatives to visit the site and oversee relief efforts."
