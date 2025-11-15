Srinagar Blast: 7 Dead in Explosion

Actually, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had seized this explosive from the rented house of Dr. Muzammil Ganai, who was arrested in Faridabad, Haryana. They were collecting a sample of the explosive at the Nowgam police station. At that time, a blast occurred in 360 kg of explosives (ammonium nitrate). More than a dozen vehicles caught fire. The blast caused heavy damage to surrounding houses as well. House windows were shattered. The explosion was so loud that its sound was heard not only in Nowgam but also in Chhanpora, Santanagar, Rawalpora, and Pantha Chowk areas.