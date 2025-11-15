Srinagar Blast: 7 Dead in Explosion

Write in English: Srinagar blast (Photo–IANS)
Srinagar Blast: A powerful explosion occurred at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday night around 11:20 PM. Seven people have died, while 27 are injured. The death toll is expected to rise. Those with serious injuries are undergoing treatment at the 92 Army Base Camp and Srinagar Hospital.
Actually, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had seized this explosive from the rented house of Dr. Muzammil Ganai, who was arrested in Faridabad, Haryana. They were collecting a sample of the explosive at the Nowgam police station. At that time, a blast occurred in 360 kg of explosives (ammonium nitrate). More than a dozen vehicles caught fire. The blast caused heavy damage to surrounding houses as well. House windows were shattered. The explosion was so loud that its sound was heard not only in Nowgam but also in Chhanpora, Santanagar, Rawalpora, and Pantha Chowk areas.
The first FIR in the inter-state terror module was registered at the Nowgam police station. The case began in October after posters threatening the police and security forces were found in the Banpora area of Nowgam. On October 19, the police registered a case and formed a special investigation team. Subsequently, based on CCTV footage, the police arrested three suspects (Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmed Dar alias Shahid). During police interrogation, the three named Maulana Irfan Ahmed of Shopian, who is accused of radicalising doctors. Following this, the police investigation extended to Faridabad and Muzammil's rented house.
On the evening of November 10, a powerful explosion occurred in a white Hyundai i20 car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. In this blast, 13 people died, while 20 were injured. Three of the injured are still in critical condition. Investigations by security agencies have also revealed that terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed were planning to target various cities across the country. They were planning to carry out a major incident nationwide on December 6.
